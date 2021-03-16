Young Isle of Wight carers encouraged to tell others about the skills they’ve gained

Across the country today (Tuesday) people are celebrating Young Carer Action Day.

It’s a chance to recognise the efforts of young people on the Isle of Wight who play an important role in caring for family members, be those parents, grandparents or siblings.

These young people face many a huge number of challenges in their day-to-day lives and their efforts can often go unrecognised.

New skills gained during caring

Today the Carers Trust are also running a really positive campaign to highlight the positives asking as many young carers to complete a ‘skills card’ where they write down the amazing skills they have developed due to being a young carer.

If you know a young carer, encourage them to create their own skills card and tell people about the skills they have gained as a young carer.

Head over to the Carers Trust Website to create a Skills Card.

The A to Z of Being a Young Carer

Young Carer Action Day is also a great time to remind Islanders of the fantastic animation which went live last year called The A to Z of Being a Young Carer.

This five minute animation below, created by young carers with the help of Lauren Fry and Adam Gaterell, beautifully illustrates what it’s like to walk in the shoes of young carers.