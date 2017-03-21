2021 Census will be online: Isle of Wight chosen as digital test bed

This in from the council, in their own words. Ed

In preparation for the 2021 Census, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is carrying out a census test on the Isle of Wight this year.

As part of the pilot census test, Island libraries have been selected to assist residents digitally to complete the test online. The Isle of Wight is the only area in England and Wales that is piloting assisted digital help.

Randomly selected Island households in the towns of Cowes, Newport, Ryde and Sandown will receive a letter from ONS from today (20 March), ahead of the test census day on 9 April. The letter contains a unique access code, giving access to their online questionnaire, enabling them to answer the questions quickly and easily. The libraries in the above areas will be on hand to assist online if required.

Crucial testing

It is crucial that ONS tests key elements to make sure everything will work as it should on census day. The 2021 Census will be mainly online, so ONS needs to make sure systems are working correctly. They will also be testing proposed new questions.

The Isle of Wight has been selected as a test area for a number of reasons. It has a lower reliable broadband and mobile coverage and a proportionately older population than other areas of the country – around 26.6% of residents aged over 65, compared to 17.9% in the rest of England and Wales, (according to the ONS mid-2015 population estimates). This means there are more households there who may have difficulty getting online or need help completing an online questionnaire.

Because of this, it will be important for ONS to test systems ahead of an online census in 2021.

Dedicated ‘assisted digital’ service

To help as many residents as possible to complete their questionnaire online, staff will be available to help at the libraries in Ryde, Cowes, Newport and Sandown. This is part of a dedicated ‘assisted digital’ service which will be available from 20 March until 19 May during library opening hours. Residents who are selected and need assistance to complete the form online are advised to visit one of these libraries for help.

Executive member for tourism and business development, Councillor Wayne Whittle, said:

“This is fantastic news that the ONS has chosen to do a pilot of the census test on the Isle of Wight, using the library digital facilities and staff to help people to complete the census test online. “Our libraries are more than fit for the future and even if you are not selected to take part in the online census test, I would urge you to come along to your local library to find out more about making the most of being online.”

A great chance for us to test out our plans

Acting ONS census director, Ben Humberstone, said:

“The census is important to all of us, as the data from it is used to help plan and fund a range of services for communities such as transport, education and health. “This is a great chance for us to test out our plans for the 2021 Census – including questions, systems and services. We can then learn and make improvements before census day. By filling in your online questionnaire you are helping to shape the 2021 Census and therefore the future of both your local area and our country.”

Library service manager, Rob Jones, said:

“We are really excited to be involved in this National pilot test and our library staff are fully trained to assist residents online. “We have the computers and wifi available and we already provide a lot of support for residents to access digital services and we are ready to help you if you are one of the households that have been chosen to take part in the census test.”

Should only take ten minutes

So, if you receive an invitation letter, please take the time to answer a few questions about yourself and the people in your household on test day. It should only take about 10 minutes per person. And if you need more help, library staff will be happy to assist.

Whatever you tell the census test will be in strictest confidence and will only be used by ONS to assess questions and systems ahead of 2021.

If you have been selected to take part in the Census test, further information is available online and the helpline number is: 0300 068 3001

