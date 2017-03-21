Isle of Wight Lib Dems take fracking concerns to national conference

Nicholas shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

Last weekend the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats took their key concerns to the Liberal Democrat Conference. Nicholas Belfitt, the Chair of the Liberal Democrats on the Island, met with members of the Green Liberal Democrats Group and Frack Free Unite, to address how best Liberal councils can work to slow down and stop potential fracking sites.

Fracking and oil drilling sites proposed in Arreton and West Wight are deeply opposed by the Island Lib Dems. Nicholas Belfitt stood alongside Party Leader, Tim Farron, and York Liberal Democrats who are currently working to stop fracking in Yorkshire.

The group, in conjunction with Frack Free Unite, has been using local planning directives and environmental impact decisions to help restrict fracking in the area. The Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats will be hoping to apply the same pressure after May.

Nicholas Belfitt said

“It’s important to bring the concerns we have on the Island to every occasion we can, and working with the national party will really empower the change we can have on the Isle of Wight. I will be working closely with the Green Liberal Group and Frack Free Unite so we can learn what we can do to stop fracking on the Island and push forward effective alternatives. “The Island is desperate for a renewable power source which would provide green energy and jobs that will last. We as Liberals will make the economic and environmental case both locally and nationally.”

Fracking part of Key Priorities for 2017

Stopping fracking is one of the key other priorities the Isle of Wight Lib Dems have put forward for 2017. Other priorities for the Lib Dems aim to give support for young Islanders and young families, support with fees and deposits when buying or renting new homes, pushing for new innovated investment in redeveloping derelict areas of the Island, and registering new school students to Libraries to help with studies.

Nicholas added,