£40,000 funding boost for Aspire Ryde’s community garden project

Congratulations to Aspire Ryde who have recently been awarded nearly £40,000 by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities.

Active Communities is a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Helping residents with mental and physical ill-health

Using money raised by HealthShape CIC, through The Health Lottery, Aspire Ryde was awarded £39,880 towards their existing two-year project which aims to deliver a programme of weekly horticultural activities in a community garden for residents of Ryde, with mental and physical ill-health.

Sessions involve volunteers acting as peer mentors, in order to provide more intensive support to people where needed.

Whilst horticulture is the project’s main focus, tea breaks and informal trips to relevant places such as the local botanic garden, provide opportunities to develop social skills and friendships, addressing the isolation many individuals experience.

Chris Lunn, Director of HealthShape CIC said:

“We are delighted that money raised by HealthShape is supporting such important local projects.”

What is Active Communities?

Active Communities is for community groups and not-for-profit organisations, with an income of less than £350,000 a year, that are seeking investment of between £5000 and £50,000 a year for projects lasting up to two years.

