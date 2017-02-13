Ben shares this latest news from Age UK. Ed

The public consultation is asking local older people to think about what makes them happy, what they need to be healthy and what helps them feel connected to individuals, their community and services.

The results will help Age UK Isle of Wight to plan what services and areas to focus on in the future.

Jo Dare, Chief Executive Officer of Age UK Isle of Wight, said of the consultation:

“Our priority ever since we started in 1973 has been to support local older people to improve their quality of life, whatever their situation. During that time we have always done our best to respond to increasing demand with the right services at the right time, but we recognise that people’s needs are always changing. “We have an ambitious vision of a future where older people are respected, valued, included and able to live life as they choose. But we’re living in tough times, and with such a large demographic and age range of people eligible for our services, we recognise that we can’t do it all. “That is why we’re asking all older Islander’s to share their priorities for what they need to live well. With their input we can ensure our resources and services are being used wisely, are targeted in the right areas and are helping local people to live well.”

Take part

You can have your say online now by visiting the Website.

Paper copies of the survey are available from Age UKIW, 147 High Street, Newport, PO30 1TY / or by

calling: (01983) 525282

All paper copies can be returned free of charge to:

Age UK Isle of Wight, Freepost RTGG-LRCS-JRBZ, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 1TY

The survey will be live until midday on Wednesday 22nd February 2017. The results will be published,

along with Age UK Isle of Wight’s Strategic Direction to 2020, on the Age UK Website in April 2017.