All invited to Ventnor Day celebrations

Last year, when BBC South wanted to make an outside broadcast of South Today from a town that demonstrated a strong community spirit – the first location they chose was Ventnor.

The Town Council in partnership with the local community set up an event Ventnor Day – which showcased the best of Ventnor – through its vibrant community organisations and voluntary sector. The event was such a success that many groups asked us to organise a similar event every year.

Coinciding with Round the Island Race

This year’s event coincides with the Round the Island Race as we think The Green in Dudley Road provides one of the best vantage points to watch the flotilla of yachts go past.

There is a full programme of music and entertainment from noon to 7pm.

It will feature live performances from St Francis Primary, Wight Harmony, Wight Variety, Ventnor Theatre Group, Tink, Annabelle Spencer, Liam Burke, Max Cowley, Greg Barnes, Dayita, The Ventnor Darlings and The Bohemians. Demonstrations by DD Mix and IoW Tae Kwan Do. MC – Adam Gaterell. Plus, an appearance by Ventnor Comic Jazz Band.

Lots to see and do

Around 60 groups from Ventnor’s voluntary and community sector will be represented highlighting the ‘best of Ventnor’ and its community.

Circus Skills – Face Painting- Henna Tattoos – Art and Craft Activities for children and adults.

Buskers and Rodney’s Merry Minstrels

Catering – Lance’s Hot Dogs – The Vegan Boys – Smile Café – vegan food – Crave Ice-cream

Tea, raffle and cakes with Ventnor Carnival – exclusive Ventnor Rock available on the day!

Ventnor Yacht Club’s Pirate Ship (Thanks to the Spyglass Inn)

Music and food all day at the Winter Gardens

Ventnor Mayor, Jason Mack, said,

“There has been a tremendous response from the local voluntary and community sector in respect to this year’s Ventnor Day. “It is great that a relatively small town has such a vibrant and wide-ranging voluntary and community sector – and Ventnor Day showcases to residents and visitors the best of our town. Ventnor Day is going to become an annual celebration.”

Music co-ordinated by Greg Barnes and graphic design and posters by Lauren Fry.

