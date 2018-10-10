Aspiring filmmakers invited to take part in Picture The Music competition

Linda shares details of this upcoming competition. Ed

Ventnor Exchange has teamed up with Ventnor Film Society and Ventnor Arts Club to launch a brand new competition aimed at encouraging aspiring local filmmakers to produce a promo video for a music track, with an opportunity to have it adopted as an official video for a band.

There will also be a professional cinema screening of the best entries, a trophy and a cash prize of £250 for each of the two winners.

What is involved?

The competition team have selected eight tracks from a variety of musical styles; entrants just pick their favourite and create a music video for it.

The emphasis is not on technical filmmaking knowledge but on demonstrating original ideas that interpret the chosen song through film.

State of the art professional equipment is not required; entries can be filmed with any video camera or phone, or could even be a collage of still photography or an animation.

There will also be a free Film School during the October Half-Term for the under 23s to learn new skills and make use of the equipment available, including a newly acquired editing suite.

What are the songs? The tracks chosen include pieces by local bands Eton Girls Choir, Immy Hawkins + A1F and Mack Whitwood.

Also selected are the Manchester based Ollie West Band, the West Coast inspired Fred’s House from Cambridge and the French duo Jane for Tea, all of whom have delighted audiences at Ventnor Arts Club.

Mitra have offered a blues/Indian classical fusion option and Astrid Brook a song from her repertoire of Buddhist inspired Healing Folk.

How do I enter?

There will be two age categories, under 23 and 23 and over and entries can be made as an individual or a team.

The competition is completely free to enter. All films must be submitted by Friday 30th November 2018 and all the tracks and application forms can be found on the Ventnor Exchange website.

Alternatively drop into Ventnor Exchange at 11 Church St, Ventnor, PO38 1SW, (open every evening from 5pm – 11pm and 10am – 11pm on Saturdays) or get in touch by email at hello@ventnorexchange.co.uk or by phone on (01983) 716767.

The winners will be announced at a special event on Saturday 8th December at Ventnor Arts Club, when the winning films will be screened. This is a brilliant opportunity for new filmmakers to showcase and develop their skills and we hope to see lots of entries to this exciting new Island event.

