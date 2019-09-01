Young WWII pilot that sacrificed his life guiding his crashing plane away from IW village to be honoured

Sgt John Keatinge Haire seated front centre

Our thanks to Simon Muggleton and Kelvin Youngs from the impressive Air Crew Remembered Website (check the Website for comprehensive history of aircrew) for additional information about Sgt. John Haire. Ed

A service to commemorate the incredible bravery of a 20-year-old Battle of Britain pilot will be taking place in Arreton on Thursday 12th September.

The young pilot from Belfast had been shot down twice over the Isle of Wight while defending against German planes during WWII. Tragically the second time was fatal.

Because of the noble sacrifice he made, putting his life before that of a village of Islanders, Sergeant John Keatinge Haire will be honoured in September.

Haire guided burning aircraft away from village

Simon Muggleton explains,

“John Keatinge Haire was a typical 20 year old Battle of Britain pilot, keen to engage the enemy but young in service and experience, which ultimately led to his untimely death over the Isle of Wight on 6th November 1940. “His Hurricane was damaged and burning fiercely from combat with the Luftwaffe when he made an instant decision to stay with his aircraft until the last moment, hoping to miss the small village below (Arreton). “He had been in this same situation over the Island only ten days previously, and had got away with it, landing safely on the beach. Unfortunately, this time he had miscalculated, and by thinking of others first he was too low when he finally jumped off the wing, his parachute not having time to deploy properly.”

Final prayers from local vicar

Simon goes on to say,

“Sergeant Haire crashed into a ploughed field near Arreton Village, staying alive just long enough for the local vicar, who rushed to his aid, to give him final prayers.”

After final prayers were read by Rev Edward Burbidge, Sgt Haire was carried out of the field on farm gate.

Sincere gratitude

That same night, Reverend Burbidge composed a letter to Squadron Leader AH Boyd, the Commanding Officer at Tangmere. It read,

“Dear Sir I understand that a pilot named Haire who crashed and was killed near here about 3pm today came from your command. I managed to reach the spot just before he died. He had apparently jumped when near the ground as he was lying some distance from his plane. “He never regained consciousness but I was able to say a commendatory prayer and give him the Blessing as he died. The men around joined in the Lord’s Prayer. “We cannot but feel grateful to him for bringing his machine down clear of our village. Perhaps it may be of some comfort to his relatives if you could pass some of this on.”



What an incredible story of bravery and honour and it’s only fitting that this commemoration takes place on the Island with a 22 armed guard salute.

Commemoration event

To honour Sgt Haire, the Battle of Britain Historical Society will be holding a commemoration event on the Isle of Wight on Thursday 12th September, 2019 on the A9 Bridleway, Arreton Village.

Starting at 1.45pm, the full event is expected to last around an hour and a half.

A permanent Granite Memorial will be unveiled by dignitaries, and, subject to weather, will be graced by a flyover by a Spitfire and Hurricane.

Precise details of where to park and meet will be updated in the next couple of days. In the meantime, bookmark this page and put the event in your diaries.

Visit the Air Crew Remembered Website for the full story of Sgt John Haire.

Image: Simon Muggleton