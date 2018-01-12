Beauty salon attempts to boost Isle of Wight cervical screening numbers

A campaign called ‘Fannies 4 Facials’ is taking social media by storm. Started in Liverpool by EveryBody Massage, the idea of offering free treatments to women who have been spurred on to book their due or overdue smear and then actually attend, has spread across the country.

Many salon are offering various treatments free of charge, including Zen Beauty & Hair on the Isle of Wight.

Smear tests at “a record low level”

At the beginning of the year, the owner posted the following to Facebook. It’s been shared massively across the Isle of Wight network of Facebook users.

The message reads,

Okay ladies. So I read a few days ago that smear tests are at a record low level. You girls just aren’t going for them, and it got me thinking. We need them. Smear tests are there to detect the early signs of cervical cancer, the earlier you catch cancer the more likely you’ll make a better recovery. You should be having smears every three years if you’re aged 25 to 49 and every five years if aged 50 to 64. For the over 65s – only women who haven’t been screened since age 50 or those who have recently had abnormal tests. Yeah it’s a bit awkward, but it’s vital to our female health. Soooo, I’ve made this my personal mission, to get as many woman as I can to have their smears done. I’ve decided to give you an incentive, go and get your smear done between now and the end of February and we will give you a voucher for a totally free 30 minutes facial at Zen. No catch, no upsell, no gimmicks. I’ll swap you, your fanny 4 a facial! I don’t care if we end up doing a 1000 of these, if a 1000 women on the Isle of Wight go for a smear. I don’t care, it will be worth every hour and penny. All you have to do to claim your voucher for your FREE facial is send us proof, a text from your doctors, a letter from the clinic, a selfie with the nurse! And you’ll get your voucher. Simples. Spread the word girls you never know, we could save a life here. #Fannies4Facials

You can find Zen Beauty and Hair at 29B St James Street, Newport. Follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with offers.

Image: Zenspa1 under CC BY 2.0

