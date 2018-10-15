Become a Trust Community Partner to support continuous improvement for children in Shanklin and Ventnor

Amanda Johnston CEO of the Portsmouth and Winchester Diocesan Academies Trust shares this appeal to all those in the local community.

Dear Members of the local community, We need you!

The Portsmouth and Winchester Diocesan Academies Trust is changing the way in which the academies of St Blasius Shanklin Church of England Primary Academy and St Francis Catholic and Church of England Primary Academy are governed at a local level and we are seeking local volunteer representatives to become our Trust Community Partners.

In partnership with parents and community members

The Trust has a strong desire to work in partnership with parents and members of the local Shanklin and Ventnor communities, to ensure that the academies are truly serving their immediate communities in the best possible ways.

The existing Local Governing Bodies of each academy will come to an end at October half-term and in their place, we are forming a single new group of Trust Community Partners who will oversee the work of the two academies together at a local level, supported by the Trust’s central team.

All new Trust Community Partnership

The new Trust Community Partnership will be led by Mr Mick Pye, who is currently the Chair of the Local Governing Body at each academy.

Together, we have a desire to listen to the local community and for the local community to contribute to ensuring that the children, staff and academies in your local areas truly blossom.

You can be the local eyes and ears

We are therefore seeking volunteers who are able to spare a few hours each month in order to support and be the local eyes and ears of the Trust Board of Directors.

If you (or someone you know) shares our passion for improving the life chances of the children in our local communities, then we would love to hear from you. No previous experience is required, aside from a willingness to learn and a desire to support continuous improvement for children and leaders at all levels.

Can you help?

We are particularly seeking people who may have skills and experience in any of the following areas:

being involved in groups and events within the local community

who are running a local business

finance

health and safety

safeguarding

human resources

fundraising

media/communication

Get in touch

If you are over 18 and able to volunteer just a few hours a month in order to participate in meetings and to make occasional visits to the academies, then please do get in touch with either one of the academy Principals (Mrs Perkins – St Blasius: 01983 862444 and Mr Augustus – St Francis 01983 857449) or contact me directly: amanda.johnston@portsmouth.anglican.org

We will all be able to provide you with more information about the Trust Community Partnership model and a volunteer application form.

All applicants will be subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Check, which will be undertaken by one of the academies and mandatory safeguarding training – the DBS check and training will be at no cost to the applicant.

Don’t miss closing date

We would be pleased to receive your volunteer applications by Monday 5th November.

This is an exciting time for our academy communities and we would love for you to be a part of shaping it.

Thank you for taking the time to read and consider this opportunity and we look forward to hearing from you.

