Birthday wishes to Isle of Wight centenarian, Mary Ellis

Many happy returns to the inspirational WWII female pilot, Mary Ellis, who celebrates her 100th birthday today.

Mary Ellis Air Pilots cert 3A cropped

Very many happy returns to Isle of Wight centenarian, Mary Ellis.

Mary, one of the female pilots in WWII, will be celebrating her 100th birthday today (Thursday).

Mary had her first flying lesson in August 1938 and was later was trained to fly fighters and bombers. She served as a First Officer in the Air Transport Auxiliary during the Second World War.

Flying over 400 Spitfires and Seafires, Mary achieved an impressive record of aircraft flown.

Mary was also Commandant of Sandown Airport for twenty years from 1950.

The photo shows Mary receiving her master Air Pilot certificate last year from Air Commodore Rick Peacock-Edwards, of the Honourable Company of Air Pilots.

A recent biography by Melody Foreman of Mary was published under the book title, ‘A Spitfire Girl’, subtitled ‘One of the world’s greatest female ATA ferry pilots tells her story.’

Amazingly, Mary survived two crash landings, and later said,

“Looking back I suppose I was very lucky. But when you are in your early 20s, you don’t think of danger. Back then, people thought a woman was odd even wanting to fly.”

Solentaviatrix Website
Our thanks to Anne Grant from the brilliant Solentaviatrix Website for sharing the news. Solentaviatrix is a Website dedicated to Women Pilots of the Solent – it’s a fascinating read and well worth following.

Image: © Mary Ellis receives her MASTER AIR PILOT certificate in November 2016. Courtesy of Ivan Berryman via Derek Hermiston-Hooper

Thursday, 2nd February, 2017 7:00am

By

2 Comments

  1. CHRIS P LAMB


    2.Feb.2017 8:24am

    Thank you Ms Ellis for your service during the war. Baby boomers don’t forget what your generation did for us. Had you not succeeded I would be writing in German now. Have a wonderful day.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Stephen and Lesley Roberts


    2.Feb.2017 8:34am

    Wishing Mary Ellis a great day. Congratulations on a magnificent century.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

