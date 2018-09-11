Boardwalk solution reopens footpath between Newport and East Cowes

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A popular footpath closed following a major landslip is back in use thanks a new timber boardwalk constructed by Island Roads.

In May this year, a section of riverbank between Island Harbour and Folly Lane, Whippingham collapsed, leading to the closure of the footpath on safety grounds.

Designed to withstand movement and erosion

In consultation with the Isle of Wight Council Rights of Way Team, Island Roads designed a new timber boardwalk to span the eroded section of riverbank, meaning the footpath could be reopened for members of the public to enjoy once more.

Because the new structure is supported by deep piles rather than the constantly eroding riverbank, the new boardwalk is designed to withstand future movement and erosion.

Ward: “Important link between East Cowes and Newport”

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member responsible for the Highways PFI, said:

“This footpath provides an important link between East Cowes and Newport for both residents and visitors so I am delighted that Island Roads have designed a new walkway to keep the route accessible for years to come.”

Challenging problem

Mark Dawson, Highway Design Engineer at Island Roads, said:

“This section of naturally eroding riverbank presented us with a challenge but we were able to develop a scheme that provides a long term solution, meaning that access will be maintained even if there is further riverbank erosion. “We are really pleased that the route is open once more and being enjoyed by members of the public.”

Image: Mark Dawson and Cllr Ian Ward

