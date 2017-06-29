Bob Seely MP’s first vote in Parliament: No to ‘fair pay rise’ for firefighters, police, nurses or teachers

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, took part in his very first vote in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday).
After praising the emergency services in the run-up to the election and following the Grenfell Tower fire, confusingly, he chose to vote in opposition of the call to end funding cuts to the police and the fire service.
End the pay cap
An amendment to the Queen’s Speech, put forward by the Labour Party, called for an “end the public sector pay cap and give the emergency and public services a fair pay rise”.
However, Cllr Seely voted with the entire Conservative party and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to vote against the motion.
A fair pay rise for firefighters, police, ambulance staff, nurses and teachers was thwarted by just 14 votes.
Seely: “Public sector pay needs to be looked at properly”
This morning Bob told OnTheWight,
“Public sector workers do a really important job, and the issue of public sector pay needs to be looked at properly. But rather than tacking it onto the end of the Queen’s Speech at the last minute, it needs to be reviewed by the Treasury ahead of the Budget this autumn.
“Of course we need to support public sector workers, but we need to find ways of doing so that ensures the economy keeps on growing. Without that growth we won’t have the money that our nation needs to pay for these public services.
“I have no doubt that there will be further dialogue over the coming weeks and months – and I would be pleased to hear from any Island constituents – including local trade unions – who wish to make representations to me on this subject.”
The motion
The amendment read:
I beg to move an amendment, at the end of the Question to add:
“but respectfully regret that the Gracious Speech fails to end cuts to the police and the fire service; commend the response of the emergency services to the recent terrorist attacks and to the Grenfell Tower fire; call on the Government to recruit more police officers and fire-fighters; and further call on the Government to end the public sector pay cap and give the emergency and public services a fair pay rise.”
Telegraph reported
A number of senior Conservatives had signaled at the start of the day that the pay cap would be removed.
The Telegraph reported,
The Government’s austerity policy descended into chaos on Wednesday as Downing Street suggested it was ready to abandon a 1 per cent cap on public sector pay rises, only to insist hours later that the cap remained in place.
Steve Butler, Isle of Wight Trades Union Council spokesperson, said,
“The IOWTUC will work with unions to keep the pressure up on the Government over pay for these much-valued workers.”
Readers can keep an eye on how Bob Seely votes by visiting his page on the UK Parliament Website.
Article edit
10.20am – Comments from Bob Seely and Steve Butler added.
Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh
Thursday, 29th June, 2017 8:33am
By Sally Perry
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 9:06am
Police get 28 grand minimum after 2 years, nurses get 15.5 minimum, firemen 29 grand, ambulance staff 26 grand, teachers 22 grand. The key point, though, is that they have all chosen to do these jobs knowing what their pay will be. If their salaries rise, then via high taxation, the net salaries in the private sector will fall.
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
29.Jun.2017 9:19am
Get back under your bridge.
juliancritchley
29.Jun.2017 9:13am
Disappointing, but sadly expected. The Tories continue to tell nurses, teachers and firefighters that there is no “magic money tree” to prevent their real pay falling year on year. Yet can produce £1.5bn from nowhere to bribe ten Northern Irish MPs in a squalid deal to keep them in power.
Only yesterday various Tories were briefing that the pay cap would be lifted. Then Hammond overruled them. May told her party after the election that austerity was over. Yet it seems to be only over for those who can help her stay in 10 Downing Street, not for those who keep our public services running.
This chaotic and disastrous administration cannot survive. I’m sorry to see Bob Seely propping it up at the expense of all the public sector workers on the island who have suffered the consequences of the Tory cuts of the last 7 years.
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 9:34am
The public sector is the reason that the UK is bankrupt. Far too many people in non jobs getting paid too much.
steephilljack
29.Jun.2017 9:16am
“Your life in their hands !” but not if they are a Tory MP. Now we begin to see how the DUP financial deal is bringing results. Shame on both parties I say: let’s have some democracy back with free votes on issues like this.
kookoocachu
29.Jun.2017 9:21am
Did anyone really expect anything less?
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
29.Jun.2017 9:22am
Seely shows his true colours. True Blue. Zero backbone.
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 9:26am
The public sector are well enough paid, or they would not volunteer to do it.
kamineko
29.Jun.2017 9:43am
This unintentional irony is so amazing I took a screenshot. Unbelievable.
chrissy2712
29.Jun.2017 9:44am
This is shameful and hopefully many tory voters will take off their blinkers and begin to realise how disastrous it was to vote for this awful politician. Also, thought the DUP were anti-austerity but obviously they are now obliged to support TM in return for their £1 billion so were their words just empty rhetoric and the triple lock/fuel payments just a slight of hand
Mark L Francis
29.Jun.2017 9:53am
May cannot go to any venue now in which she is exposed to the wrath of the general public, so she has to bowl up to patronise the emergency services. Looks like she can’t even do that now. Now she will just hang out with Tory MPs – oh wait, maybe not. Even her own Chancellor can’t be trusted not to stitch her up.
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 10:31am
Public sector workers have higher wages than their private sector counterparts despite a decade of austerity, IFS finds http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/13/public-sector-workers-have-higher-wages-private-sector-counterparts/
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 10:31am
Many current British civil servants will receive pensions worth more than 100 per cent of their final salary when they retire, while private sector workers can expect around half the level of benefits, a report has predicted.
An employee who joined Whitehall in 2014 aged 20, and worked a full career at average earnings, would enjoy a pension worth 106 per cent of their final salary, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). http://www2.cipd.co.uk/pm/peoplemanagement/b/weblog/archive/2016/12/09/uk-s-gap-between-public-and-private-sector-pensions-is-world-s-biggest.aspx
rossco
29.Jun.2017 10:54am
Are you stupid or just a troll?
Not every public sector worker works in Whitehall.
What about the Learning support assistant who is doing a hugely important job and every year is actually getting poorer?
Suruk the Slightly Miffed
29.Jun.2017 12:12pm
I don’t think the two are mutually exclusive. Indeed the opposite is usually true.
Remember, this is the character who thinks all the Council does is empty bins.
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 12:28pm
No, I think that is all they should be doing. But when even given that basic task they screw it up and our taxes rise because they cannot negotiate a contract.
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 12:01pm
learning support assistants would be unnecessary if teachers worked more than 37 weeks a year
fedupbritain
29.Jun.2017 12:30pm
“Public sector spending on “useless projects” has cost every UK household £4,500, according to a low-tax pressure group”
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/10122654/Public-sector-waste-has-cost-every-household-4500.html