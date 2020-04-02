Bob Seely on his return from London and responsible self-isolation

In light of several high profile MPs testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last two weeks, readers been got in touch with OnTheWight wanting to know was the Isle of Wight MP staying in London, self isolating and had he been tested.

OnTheWight contacted Bob to ask whether he was self-isolating since his last appearance in Parliament (on Monday 23rd March), when he spoke in the House about ferry companies being able to speak to each other.

Self-isolating

Bob told OnTheWight,

“I have had no symptoms, but to be responsible and to obey the rules we Government and Parliament are asking everyone else to adopt, I self-isolated when I returned from London last Wednesday. “I am working as normal, but just doing so by phone rather than in person.”

Not been tested

Bob said he hadn’t been tested, but went on to add,

“I worked from home straight after the debate Monday last week. “I needed to be in Parliament that day as I had a clause in the Corona Bill in relation to the Island.”

