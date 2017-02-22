Budding DJs and MCs invited to ‘Mixed Up’ youth event

mixed up poster

Katie Ganly, Initiate Youth Leader in Cowes has been in touch with details of this upcoming event for young people.

Initiate Youth Project will host their second big event of 2017 for 12-18 yr olds, on Friday 3rd March from 7-9pm at Initiate HQ (next to the Apex Church) in Cowes.

Any budding DJs and MCs who have a passion for music and want the chance to perform on the night from inside a giant make-shift boombox are encouraged to contact youth leader Katie Ganly ASAP at initiateyouth@gmail.com.

For those just wanting to come and party, it’s £2 on the door.

Free glow sticks and UV face paint available.

The youth club runs 7-9pm term time.

Find them on Facebook and Twitter @initiateyouth

