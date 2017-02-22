A World War II bomb has been discovered in Portsmouth Harbour during dredging.

The Harbour and part of the city were closed from around 3am – meaning Wightlink services were suspended.

Gunwharf Quays was closed and not expected to be reopened until 10am.

Update 8.15:

Wightlink ferries from Portsmouth are running again after sailings were suspended following the discovery of unexploded ordnance in the harbour. The exclusion zone has been lifted, however it will take some hours before services are back to normal.

The St Clare car ferry is making her way to Portsmouth from Fishbourne and St Faith is preparing to pick up vehicles and passengers at Portsmouth. Catamaran services to Ryde Pier will resume shortly.

Unexploded ordnance located

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said,

“Please be aware unexploded ordnance has been located during an ongoing dredging operation to prepare for new Royal Navy aircraft carriers in Portsmouth Harbour. “We are working with Ministry of Defence Police, the Royal Navy, Portsmouth City Council, and other organisations to activate a pre-arranged multi-agency plan. “Our priority is to keep the public safe and minimise community disruption while the ordnance is detonated by the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal. “We’ll be in touch with local residents to let them know about any action they might need to take and keep you updated on here in the event of any road closures or affected public transport.”

Hampshire police issuing advice to people in exclusion zone #Portsmouth #WW2Bomb.

STAY in your house

OPEN windows

MOVE away from walls — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) February 22, 2017

Divers from @RoyalNavy on scene in #Portsmouth dealing with #WW2bomb

"Despite being old, these devices can pose a very serious threat” — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) February 22, 2017

Image: schristia under CC BY 2.0