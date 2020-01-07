Burst water main results in road closure

A road closure in Freshwater has resulted in a sizeable diversion for traffic using Middleton.

Middleton is closed from its junction with Moons Hill to outside Sheepwash Farm for a distance of 309 metres, as Southern Water carry out repairs to burst water main.

The diversion will affect Court Road, Colmar Way Path, Totland Footpath 13, Upper Princes Road, Tennyson Road, Avenue Road, High Street, School Green Road, Brookside Road and Queens Road.

Map of diversions

Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 11:13am

