Cabinet to hear update on West Wight school places plans

The latest update on surplus primary school places in the West Wight will be presented, as planned, to a meeting of the Cabinet of the Isle of Wight Council next week (Thursday 12th September).

This will be by way of a verbal update from Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, Councillor Paul Brading.

Ongoing discussions continuing

The further report on surplus primary school places in the West Wight will then be presented at the 10th October Cabinet meeting of the council.

Councillor Brading said:

“Ongoing discussions are continuing, to be able to deliver the report to Cabinet on time. This will be after the completion of further discussions, and after all proper advice has been considered.”

Legal challenge over plans

Last month the council withdrew the public notice it issued on 19th July in relation to school places in the West Wight, following a legal challenge, and confirmed that a new report would be brought forward.

Cllr Brading said:

“This issue continues to be given our fullest consideration with the absolute focus being the best interests of school children in the West Wight, both now and for the long term sustainability.”

