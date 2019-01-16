Campaigners to protest at Isle of Wight council cuts to public services

Campaigners and concerned Islanders will be gathering outside County Hall in Newport tonight from 5.30pm to show their opposition to proposed cuts to public services.

The protest is sparked by changes to mental health and substance abuse services, cuts in council tax support, proposed scrapping of funding for cross-Solent travel and to the Law Centre, and closure of the Local Area Coordination service.

Galpin: Stop the cuts

Organiser, Darren Galpin, says,

“Hard-pressed locals can expect an increase to their council tax. Car parking charges are set to rise too. We need this council to recognise the harm being caused to our community. “We need them to publicly call on Theresa May to find more money for the Isle of Wight.”

To stay up to date with any changes, see the Facebook event page.

Image: Jon Chan under CC BY 2.0