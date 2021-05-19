Island Line Class 484: Another new train arrives on the Isle of Wight (Photos)

Yesterday saw the arrival of another new Class 484 train on the Isle of Wight.

Photos of the new Island Line train were captured during transit by several people and shared with us.

Our friends from Pepper Creative were the first to get in touch, with this great shot of the train travelling through Newport – taken from their offices at Pan Mill.

Click on images to see larger versions

This next image from Phil Dominey, Senior Regional Development Manager for South Western Railway shows the train arriving via ferry at Fishbourne.

Arrival by ferry © Phil Dominey

Railway expert, Phil Marsh, shared these shots below of the new train arriving.

Ben Rue also shared these shots from the train arriving via Wightlink.