Island Line Class 484: Another new train arrives on the Isle of Wight (Photos)

See photos from various friends of News OnTheWight of another new Island Line Train arriving on the Isle of Wight

Island Line train 484004 arrival by Phil Dominey

Yesterday saw the arrival of another new Class 484 train on the Isle of Wight.

Photos of the new Island Line train were captured during transit by several people and shared with us.

Our friends from Pepper Creative were the first to get in touch, with this great shot of the train travelling through Newport – taken from their offices at Pan Mill.

Island Line train passing Pan Mill by Pepper Creative
© Pepper Creative

This next image from Phil Dominey, Senior Regional Development Manager for South Western Railway shows the train arriving via ferry at Fishbourne.

Island Line train 484004 arrival by Phil Dominey
Arrival by ferry © Phil Dominey

Railway expert, Phil Marsh, shared these shots below of the new train arriving.

Island Line Train arriving on truck by Phil Marsh
© Phil Marsh
Island Line Train arriving on truck
© Phil Marsh

Ben Rue also shared these shots from the train arriving via Wightlink.

Island Line train arriving by Ben Rue
© Ben Rue Photography
Island Line train arriving by Ben Rue
© Ben Rue Photography
Island Line train arriving by Ben Rue
© Ben Rue Photography
Island Line train arriving by Ben Rue
© Ben Rue Photography

Wednesday, 19th May, 2021 1:25pm

By

Rhos yr Alarch

I wonder if this means they will actually be in use at some point…

19, May 2021 2:22 pm
laurentian

Once they get the software sorted . . .

19, May 2021 3:22 pm
