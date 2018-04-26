Dave Stewart on Lynnbottom traffic: Residents need to change their behaviour

Leader of the council, Dave Stewart, says residents should change their behaviour to fit in with shorter opening hours – and claims Islanders have been sitting with “their flasks and their sandwiches to be first into the tip”.

Read and contribute to the 7 readers' comments ↓

clock with 9.55

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said a “change in behaviour” was needed for residents to adjust to the new, shorter opening times at Lynnbottom tip.

Residents have complained that a trip to the tip could involve two hours of queuing, with one holidaymaker saying they took their recycling back to London, rather than face the tailbacks.

Opening times slashed by 35 hours
As previously reported, to save money the council slashed summer opening times by 35 hours a week.

The tip is now open from 10am to 6pm, whereas last summer it was open from 7am to 8pm.

Cllr Stewart said:

“We are told some people are sitting in their cars from 8.30am onwards — bear in mind it opens at 10am — with their flasks and their sandwiches to be first into the tip.”

Combination of “roadworks and nice weather” increased the pressure
Cllr Stewart said a “perfect storm” of roadworks and nice weather had increased pressure on the shorter opening hours, making tailbacks worse.

In a bid to tackle the problem, the council announced on Wednesday it would be closing the sliproad leading to the tip before 10am, preventing queues from building.

Cllr Stewart, said,

“We do not know if it will work. But the tip can accomodate 40 to 50 vehicles straight away, which will help ease the queue.”

However, he said the council would consider opening the tip at 8am at the weekend if, by the end of May, the problem had not eased.

“Best time” to visit the tip
The council has also advised that the best time to visit the tip is between 4pm and 6pm and is now considering installing a webcam so residents can check congestion levels before they visit.

Cllr Stewart said:

“We don’t want people sitting there for hours and we don’t want people missing ferries.

“We want to find a sustainable approach within our budget framework.”

However, he added:

“I am not convinced that changing to 8am is necessary because you’ll have people turning up at 7am.”

Image: emogen under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 26th April, 2018 4:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kGG

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

7 Comments on "Dave Stewart on Lynnbottom traffic: Residents need to change their behaviour"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
chartman
“We do not know if it will work. But the tip can acomodate 40 to 50 vehicles straight away, which will help ease the queue.” I dispute that… 20-30 at most. The council has also advised that the best time to visit the tip is between 4pm and 6pm and is now considering installing a webcam so residents can check congestion levels before they visit. Ah, that’s… Read more »
Vote Up13-1Vote Down
26, April 2018 5:34 pm
Fred Karno
Cllr Stewart has demonstrated in his statements that he is completely out of touch, devoid of any common sense and hasn’t got a clue what’s going on. Best thing he could do is to get himself and the portfolio holder, Cllr Murwill, armed with flasks and sandwiches and actually go to the tip, spend some time there and see what is happening. Would it be too much… Read more »
Vote Up120Vote Down
26, April 2018 6:44 pm
jac56

This is a complete fiasco. But it is the Isle of Wight Council..

Vote Up110Vote Down
26, April 2018 6:16 pm
doughnut

Oh.. I thought it might turn out to be our fault…how dare we use the facilities, bit like floatie’s problems were all due to people wanting to use it…’sigh’

Vote Up110Vote Down
26, April 2018 6:38 pm
mittromneylovesiow
If we all depart at the same time using the webcam but some of us go via the chain ferry it’ll almost certainly break down staggering our journey. Do they have a bin for broken bumpers? Obviously leave enough time to be rescued as the tip may be shut otherwise. Am I correct in thinking the tip is actually operating more hours than the ferry now? If… Read more »
Vote Up90Vote Down
26, April 2018 6:22 pm
Joe
Dave hasn’t quite got it yet, has he? The way the system is supposed to work is that we elect politicians to do what we want, not that politicians tell us what we have to do. Clearly electors, the people who voted him in, want to go to the tip at different hours than the ones he has decided that we have to go. I’m sure they… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
26, April 2018 7:38 pm
I do not believe it

With suitable profuse apologies to Lord Blackadder:-
“The eyes are open, the mouth moves, but the brain has long departed”.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, April 2018 7:49 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*