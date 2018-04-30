Dave Stewart: Sajid Javid brings strong support for Isle of Wight at heart of Government

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said he remained “quietly confident” the Island would remain on the map, following the announcement of Sajid Javid as Home Secretary.

Mr Javid, former minister for housing, communities and local government, was appointed to the post following Amber Rudd’s resignation amid controversies over the handling of the Windrush generation.

Lobbied for ‘fairer funding deal’

Mr Javid visited the Island multiple times to hear the case for a fairer funding deal for the Isle of Wight.

Sajid Javin: Recent IW contact Sajid Javid visited the Isle of Wight in April 2017, after the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government postponed his trip the month before In March 2017 Dave issued a statement claiming to have “spoken at length to the local government secretary Sajid Javid” about ‘One Island One Service’.

A 2015 study by the University of Portsmouth, found it cost more to provide local government services on the Island and in January, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely appealed to parliament for an additional £6.4m in funding to correct this.

Cllr Stewart said:

“While I am sad to see Amber Rudd step down, the appointment of Sajid Javid means we have strong support for the Island right at the heart of government.”

Stewart: “Quietly confident”

The leader said he remained “quietly confident” the Isle of Wight “would remain on the map.”

He said:

“I see no reason why the good rapport would not continue. “However, nothing is guaranteed, but we have done a lot of work to put forward our case.”

Stewart: New secretary “receptive to our Island case”

Cllr Stewart added that James Brokenshire, who returns to the cabinet as housing and communities secretary, “seems to be receptive to our Island case”.

He added:

“We may only know when the funding formula is announced.”

