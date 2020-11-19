Discussion about dress code at council meetings labelled ‘misogynist’

A discussion about the dress code for councillors attending meetings – largely referencing jackets and ties – was branded misogynist by a female councillor last night

As reported during last night’s live coverage of the Isle of Wight council’s last meeting of the year (catch up here), a discussion how councillors should be dressed for meetings ended by being branded “misogynist”.

While councillors were debating proposed changes to the IWC’s Constitution, Cllr Reg Barry (LibDem) said he had asked the new Monitoring Officer – Chris Potter – whether he would he consider including a dress code.

Barry: It’s been absolutely disgraceful
Cllr Barry told members,

“I think Isle of Wight councillors should have a dress code. I’ve seen people wearing scruffy jumpers, shorts, it’s been absolutely disgraceful.

“There should be a code to dress properly for full council. Let’s bring the civic bit back to this council.”

Up to the Group leader
Cllr Barry said that if he and the Chairman had made an effort to wear a shirt and tie others should do the same.

Chairman, Cllr George Cameron (Con), said that years ago this was something that would have been up to the group leaders to address.

Depends on time of year
Cllr Stuart Hutchinson (Con) said it was not a matter for the constitution and added that any dress code would depend on the time of year, for example, during the summer the Chairman permits male councillors to remove their jackets and loosen their ties.

Mosdell: I actually find that offensive
Cllr Clare Mosdell (Con) said,

“Sorry but this a misogynist conversation. We’re having a great big conversation about you lot wearing ties. I’m sorry but I actually find that offensive.”

alisonjane
Am I the only one who thinks what an total waste of space the IOW Council is? We are in the throws of a global pandemic. Millions have died. The Island is seeing increased cases and hospital admissions. Thousands have lost their jobs. Even in a zoom meeting the Officers are still running the show and the administration is still overriding and point scoring at every opportunity!… Read more »
Vote Up90Vote Down
19, November 2020 5:59 pm
lauque
Yes, quite, @alisonjane. The focus on trivia is breath-taking in this context. If Cllr Mosdell thinks it’s misogynist to discuss the merits of men wearing jackets and ties, she needs to get out more (or perhaps borrow a dictionary). Was her point that the discussion was a waste of time? Do tell, councillor! She might have tried supporting Geoff Brodie when he tried to introduce amendments the… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
19, November 2020 6:50 pm

