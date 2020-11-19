Discussion about dress code at council meetings labelled ‘misogynist’

As reported during last night’s live coverage of the Isle of Wight council’s last meeting of the year (catch up here), a discussion how councillors should be dressed for meetings ended by being branded “misogynist”.

While councillors were debating proposed changes to the IWC’s Constitution, Cllr Reg Barry (LibDem) said he had asked the new Monitoring Officer – Chris Potter – whether he would he consider including a dress code.

Barry: It’s been absolutely disgraceful

Cllr Barry told members,

“I think Isle of Wight councillors should have a dress code. I’ve seen people wearing scruffy jumpers, shorts, it’s been absolutely disgraceful. “There should be a code to dress properly for full council. Let’s bring the civic bit back to this council.”

Up to the Group leader

Cllr Barry said that if he and the Chairman had made an effort to wear a shirt and tie others should do the same.

Chairman, Cllr George Cameron (Con), said that years ago this was something that would have been up to the group leaders to address.

Depends on time of year

Cllr Stuart Hutchinson (Con) said it was not a matter for the constitution and added that any dress code would depend on the time of year, for example, during the summer the Chairman permits male councillors to remove their jackets and loosen their ties.

Mosdell: I actually find that offensive

Cllr Clare Mosdell (Con) said,