Don’t miss Isle of Wight Youth Jazz orchestra this Friday

After their first two shows ever last year were packed out, the IW Youth Jazz Orchestra (IWYJO) return to Quay Arts next Friday, 29th March 2019 for what is sure to be another unmissable performance.

Tangible talent and enthusiasm

The enthusiasm and talent of the youngsters, who range in age from teens to twenties, is tangible in their gigs which offer a great mix of jazz styles, and feet-tapping tunes old and new.

The IWYJO, led by Jez Gray, was formed in 2018 by Jim Thorn of the Isle of Wight Jazz Weekend, following successful jazz tuition courses which had taken place during the Jazz Weekends.

Learning from the best

Continuing the ethos of learning from the best, the members have had several opportunities during the year for workshops with visiting musicians.

These have included international performer Derek Nash of Sax Appeal, who coached and played with the orchestra during last year’s Isle of Wight Jazz Weekend & percussionist Gaspar Sena.

The orchestra’s next workshop will be in April with Xhosa Cole, winner of last year’s BBC Young Jazz Musician.

Where and when

The concert takes place on Friday 29 March – 7:30pm start.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and available from the Quay Arts Website or by calling (01983) 822490.