Exciting future for Classic Boat Museum in Cowes

Congratulations are in order for all the friends and volunteers of the Classic Boat Museum.

It’s taken two years of hard work and generosity, but the new Classic Boat Museum site in West Cowes has now been made “fit for purpose”.

Public opening in Spring

Sited next to the iconic Cowes Hammerhead Crane, the Museum will be opened to friends and volunteers on Saturday 28th October.

A grand public opening is planned for spring 2018.

Chairman: “Still much to do”

Mark McNeil, Chairman of the Trustees, said,

“It is wonderful to announce that all the museum’s classic yachts and motor boats will once again be available to view at the newly refurbished boat yard sheds on the site of the Hammerhead Crane in West Cowes. “I would like to thank all the hard work put in by our friends and volunteers and, of course, to the Harrison Trust who were able to offer the use of shed number 117. “There is still much work to do and money to raise to achieve all our ambitions to include new interactive and multimedia visitor displays, however, with the determination seen to date I am sure will succeed in creating a unique attractions Cowes will be proud of.”

Your help needed

Being ready for the public opening will be a huge challenge and the museum still requires further financial support as well as volunteers to run the museum day to day, build and maintain the displays, provide educational support and work with our restoration team.

If you would be interested in finding out more about the museum and how you could help please come along on the day or contact the museum directly

East Cowes Gallery an ongoing success

The excellent Classic Boat Museum Gallery – which has still been receiving visitors during the development of the new museum site – will continue to remain in East Cowes in the Columbine building.

The Gallery has a fascinating range of displays, artefacts, press cuttings, objects of interest and much more.

Check the newly redesigned Classic Boat Museum Website for more information.

Location map

