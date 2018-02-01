Floating bridge to undergo testing

You’ll see the floating bridge going back and forth first thing on Friday, but you won’t be able to use it. Here’s why.

floating bridge chains

If you see the Cowes floating bridge going back and forth tomorrow but are told you can’t use it, here’s why.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council says,

“Currently the floating bridge is operating daily between 7am and 10.30pm with the foot passenger launch running early morning, between 5am to 7am.

“However, the floating bridge will be testing chain depths tomorrow morning (Friday) between 5.30am and 7am.

“Please be aware that although you may see it moving back and fore at this time, it will NOT be operating for passengers and cars.

“The foot passenger launch will still be operating between 7 am and 10.30pm.”

Image: © Allan Marsh

Location map
View the location of this story in East Cowes, England, United Kingdom.

Thursday, 1st February, 2018 3:03pm

By

eastcowes
Why are they testing on a flow, not ebb, tide, and the weaker one of the day, and without it fully loaded with pedestrian weight and 20 cars and presumably full tanks of marine diesel….and then some extra weight??? They need to test the water over the chains and the safety of the chains on the strongest ebb tide, with a strong southwesterly, with a very full… Read more »
Vote Up70Vote Down
1, February 2018 6:16 pm
