If you see the Cowes floating bridge going back and forth tomorrow but are told you can’t use it, here’s why.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council says,

“Currently the floating bridge is operating daily between 7am and 10.30pm with the foot passenger launch running early morning, between 5am to 7am. “However, the floating bridge will be testing chain depths tomorrow morning (Friday) between 5.30am and 7am. “Please be aware that although you may see it moving back and fore at this time, it will NOT be operating for passengers and cars. “The foot passenger launch will still be operating between 7 am and 10.30pm.”

Image: © Allan Marsh

Location map

View the location of this story in East Cowes, England, United Kingdom.