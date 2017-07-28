Fairway Secondary Modern school reunion planned for 2018

Denis Rumbold has been in touch with details of a school reunion planned for next year, 2018. Ed

I am arranging a reunion for all those who attended the Fairway Secondary Modern School, Sandown, Isle of Wight from when it opened in 1953 to when it became a comprehensive in 1970.

It is taking place on Saturday 4 August 2018 at a venue in Sandown.

I have set the date some time in advance so that those people who have emigrated have the opportunity to make arrangements to attend.

Get in touch

I have set up a Facebook page – Fairway Secondary Modern Reunion 2018 – please join the group if you are interested. If you are not on Facebook you can e-mail me: fairway18@mail.com to register your interest in attending.

For those who do not use a computer please contact me at my home address, Denis Rumbold, 55 Newport Road, Lake, IW, PO36 9LP or by phone on 07759614608.

Image: LimeSpiked under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.