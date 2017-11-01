Field of Remembrance returns to Carisbrooke Castle

The council share details of this upcoming event. Ed

A special ‘field of remembrance’ will once again be opened to the public at Carisbrooke Castle this month (November) to commemorate those in the uniformed services who lost their lives in service of their country.

The field was introduced in the Princess Beatrice Garden at Carisbrooke Castle in 2010. It was established by the Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, as a place where residents can pay their respects around the time of Remembrance Sunday.

The castle will open its doors for people to visit the field between 10am and 1pm on Thursday 9 November, as well as on Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November between 10am and 4pm (but not Friday 10 November).

Crosses can be purchased at the castle, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion. Refreshments at a small charge will be provided by the Women’s Institute.

A formal service of remembrance, which members of the public are welcome to attend, will take place at the castle on Thursday 9 November at 10.45am.

Image: jamarmstrong/under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.