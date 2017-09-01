Find out something new about the Isle of Wight (for free) with Heritage Open Days

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Museum of Island History at Newport Guildhall and Newport Roman Villa are among more than 5,000 properties across the country to be opening free of charge on set days in September – as part of Heritage Open Days 2017.

Fascinating Island history

The Museum of Island History will be open free of charge on Friday 8 September between 10am and 2pm.

The museum provides an introduction to Island history from fossils to festivals – and includes an exhibition about the shipbuilder JS White of Cowes.

See how the Romans lived in Newport

Newport Roman Villa (in Cypress Road) will be open free of charge on Saturday 9 September between 11am and 3pm. Both days are organised by the Isle of Wight Council Heritage Service.

Visitors will be able to discover a fascinating site hidden among a housing estate, featuring a Roman garden and museum display. There is also an activity room to explore with hands on tasks for families, including a picture hunt and helping to make a giant collage of a Roman farm.

The site is only partially accessible to wheelchair users.

Try out new experiences

Cabinet member environment and heritage, Councillor John Hobart, said:

“I would highly recommend that residents take the opportunity to have their chance to try out new experiences and find out more about the history of our Island community and culture. “Once again, our Heritage Service has organised free access to two extremely interesting sites for this annual event, enabling residents to get involved in some unique and interesting activities.”

National festival

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, bringing together over 2,500 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers. Every year for four days in September, places across the country throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

For more information please contact museums@iow.gov.uk or call (01983) 823433 or visit the Website

You can also contact Visit Isle of Wight’s Newport Visitor Information Centre on (01983) 521555 (ext: 32).

The contact details for Newport Roman Villa is (01983) 529720.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council – Shipyard workers. 1872. From an album kept by Margaret White, (the first wife of John Samuel White) whilst living at 'Laurel Cottage', Mill Hill, Cowes