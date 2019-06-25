First AGM of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of CCGs this week

The Clinical Commissioning Group share details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of Clinical Commissioning Groups will be hosting its first joint Annual General Meeting this week.

The meeting will be held on Thursday 27 June, in The Festival Hall in Petersfield, from 4pm to 5.30pm – and all are welcome to attend.

At the meeting, you will be able to hear how we have invested in health services for people living in Fareham, Gosport, south eastern Hampshire, north Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight.

This will include discussions around improving access to services and our priorities for 2019/2020.

Be sure to come and meet the members of our Partnership Board who will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Free to attend

The event is free to attend but we ask that you register so that we know how many to expect. Light refreshments will also be available.

If you would like to attend, register online via www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Hampshire Partnership’.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of Clinical Commissioning Groups comprises: