Floating Bridge and PFI the first focus for new Transport Cabinet member

Cllr Phil Jordan is getting straight down to business in his new Cabinet role, focusing first on the Highways PFI and Floating Bridge fiasco

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Phil Jordan

Improvements to the Floating Bridge and Highways PFI contract have been promised by the Isle of Wight Council’s new head of transport.

Taking on the job is Cllr Phil Jordan, who has recently been re-elected to the Isle of Wight Council after helping Ryde Town Council secure major investments in some of the town’s biggest assets — including its harbour.

Cllr Jordan (Ind Alliance) will be taking over the position from Cllr Ian Ward (Con), who oversaw projects including the upgrading of St Mary’s Junction, the installation of the Floating Bridge and the end of the core investment period of the Highways PFI contract.

Straight to work
Appointed at last night’s (Wednesday) full council meeting, Cllr Jordan said while it was still quite early on, he has spoken with the senior officer, Colin Rowland, director of neighbourhoods, and will be getting a briefing from the team, taking into account where things stand in relation to the Floating Bridge and PFI.

Solution for the Floating Bridge
One of the issues Cllr Jordan will face and try to determine a solution to is the Floating Bridge — which, since its instalment in 2017, has been plagued with difficulties.

The council is trying to recoup some of its money on the floating bridge, which was bought by the last independent administration in 2015, through ongoing legal action and mediation.

PFI contract
The first seven-year phase of the highways PFI ended last year, although work is still being done to improve the Island’s roads.

Recent road works and the declining nature of some already repaired carriageways, however, have caused Islanders to be concerned about how well the PFI is really working.

Jordan: Improvements and options
Cllr Jordan said he would start making positive decisions to both of those issues: making improvements to the PFI contract and looking at the options for the Floating Bridge, ensuring there is “a permanent, sustainable and efficient crossing.”

When asked about the possibility of a Medina Bridge, Cllr Jordan said he had not thought about it yet.

Jordan: Positive change for the Island
Speaking about the alliance of opposition parties to secure victory over the Conservative party, installing Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox (Ind Alliance) as leader of the council, Cllr Jordan said he hoped it would be a positive change for the Island and its community.

Cabinet meeting
The first cabinet meeting of the Isle of Wight Council, following the 6th May election, which will see Cllr Jordan and fellow councillors in their roles for the first time, is on 10th June.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Thursday, 27th May, 2021 8:56am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2osr

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Floating Bridge and PFI the first focus for new Transport Cabinet member"

newest oldest most voted
daverose88
Great, now let’s see some action on the previous administration’s “smoke and mirrors” policy on the facts around the actual total costs to date of this Floating Bridge and the actual situation on “Legal Action” supposedly being undertaken. The previous Council were running scared of the Public finding out some hard truths prior to the recent May Council elections. The public saw through the previous administration’s arrogance… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
27, May 2021 9:58 am
neilwheel
Brilliant news! Let the changes commence. (If any skeletons are in the cupboard lets hope they’re shown the light of day and any action taken against (ex)Councillors and Officers. Please invest wisely on the Island in housing people focussed transport, buses, trains, walking bicycling scooting. Let’s make this beautiful green Island and great place to come visit for green tourism (eg the Randonnee up to 3,000 people… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
27, May 2021 10:28 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*