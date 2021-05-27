Floating Bridge and PFI the first focus for new Transport Cabinet member

Improvements to the Floating Bridge and Highways PFI contract have been promised by the Isle of Wight Council’s new head of transport.

Taking on the job is Cllr Phil Jordan, who has recently been re-elected to the Isle of Wight Council after helping Ryde Town Council secure major investments in some of the town’s biggest assets — including its harbour.

Cllr Jordan (Ind Alliance) will be taking over the position from Cllr Ian Ward (Con), who oversaw projects including the upgrading of St Mary’s Junction, the installation of the Floating Bridge and the end of the core investment period of the Highways PFI contract.

Straight to work

Appointed at last night’s (Wednesday) full council meeting, Cllr Jordan said while it was still quite early on, he has spoken with the senior officer, Colin Rowland, director of neighbourhoods, and will be getting a briefing from the team, taking into account where things stand in relation to the Floating Bridge and PFI.

Solution for the Floating Bridge

One of the issues Cllr Jordan will face and try to determine a solution to is the Floating Bridge — which, since its instalment in 2017, has been plagued with difficulties.

The council is trying to recoup some of its money on the floating bridge, which was bought by the last independent administration in 2015, through ongoing legal action and mediation.

PFI contract

The first seven-year phase of the highways PFI ended last year, although work is still being done to improve the Island’s roads.

Recent road works and the declining nature of some already repaired carriageways, however, have caused Islanders to be concerned about how well the PFI is really working.

Jordan: Improvements and options

Cllr Jordan said he would start making positive decisions to both of those issues: making improvements to the PFI contract and looking at the options for the Floating Bridge, ensuring there is “a permanent, sustainable and efficient crossing.”

When asked about the possibility of a Medina Bridge, Cllr Jordan said he had not thought about it yet.

Jordan: Positive change for the Island

Speaking about the alliance of opposition parties to secure victory over the Conservative party, installing Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox (Ind Alliance) as leader of the council, Cllr Jordan said he hoped it would be a positive change for the Island and its community.

Cabinet meeting

The first cabinet meeting of the Isle of Wight Council, following the 6th May election, which will see Cllr Jordan and fellow councillors in their roles for the first time, is on 10th June.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed