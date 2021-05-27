New Alliance Group take over Isle of Wight council’s Cabinet in post-election shake-up (Updated)

A post-election shake-up of the Isle of Wight council sees new, as well as familiar faces take on some of the most important roles in the authority.
Following the election of Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox as leader of the council last night (Wednesday), in a two-horse race against the Conservative Cllr Steve Hastings, the new leader has named her dream team to fill the council’s executive.
Alliance Group take over the Cabinet
The cabinet, in the current model of the council, is responsible for some of the biggest decisions to affect and impact the Island — determining a budget, where the council’s investments go and education needs to name a few.
With the Conservative administration ousted as a result of the May election, new councillors, part of a new alliance, have filled the positions.
Speaking after her victory in the full council meeting yesterday, Cllr Peacey-Wilcox named Cllr Ian Stephens, a former leader of the council, as deputy leader, saying his immense knowledge of local government and council working was second to none.
Praise for outgoing money-man
Paying tribute to the last council’s money man, former Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, who was in charge of the budget and finding savings in an already stretched climate, Cllr Peacey-Wilcox said he was almost impossible to replace, but she was extraordinarily fortunate to have Cllr Chris Jarman (Ind) who fits the bill perfectly.
Cabinet positions
Cllr Peacey Wilcox will lead on Covid recovery and strategic partnerships. Other key positions of the cabinet go to:
- Cllr Paul Fuller (Ind) – Planning and Housing
- Cllr Phil Jordan (Ind) – Transport and Infrastructure
- Cllr Julie Jones-Evans (Ind) – Regeneration, Business Development and Tourism
- Cllr Debbie Andre (Ind) – Children’s Education, Services and Skills
- Cllr Karl Love (Ind) – Adult Social Care, Public Health and Housing
- Cllr Jonathan Bacon (Ind) – Environment, Heritage and Waste Management
- Cllr Ian Stephens (Ind) – Community Protection and Digital Transformation as well as being Deputy leader
Also filling crucial positions within the full council, and part of the new alliance, are Cllrs Geoff Brodie and Claire Critchison who have taken the roles of chair and vice-chair.
Committee positions
Filling positions as chair’s of council committees include:
- Cllr Steve Hastings (Con) – Corporate Scrutiny
- Cllr Andrew Garratt (LibDem)– Audit
- Cllr Ian Dore (Ind) – Appeals
- Cllr Daryll Pitcher (Vectis) – Licensing
- Cllr Michael Lilley (Ind)– Planning
- Cllr Richard Quigley (Lab) – Policy and Scrutiny for Children’s Services
- Cllr John Nicholson (Con) – Policy and Scrutiny for Health and Social Care
- Cllr Karen Lucioni (Ind) – Policy and Scrutiny for Neighbourhoods and Regeneration
