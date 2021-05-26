New Alliance of councillors take control of Isle of Wight council

On Wednesday evening, at the first Isle of Wight Council meeting (catch up here) since the recent elections, Cllr Lora Peacey Wilcox was elected as Leader of the council by a new Alliance of members from across the political spectrum.

Eighteen councillors, including Independents and Green Party members, have come together to form a Group who, supported by Liberal Democrat Andrew Garratt and Daryll Pitcher of the Vectis Party, have a working majority enabling them to take control of the council.

Peacey Wilcox: Restoring democracy and opening up engagement

New Council Leader, Cllr Lora Peacey Wilcox said,

“On 6th May 61 per cent of electors voted for a change from the previous Conservative administration. Since the election results were announced the new Alliance of councillors has been working together closely to form a strong disciplined group that respects the wishes of voters. “We will shortly be announcing our detailed plans to take the council forward, including restoring democracy and opening up engagement with residents, businesses and our Town and Parish councils. We must prioritise Covid recovery. In doing so we must have particular regard to the mental health and wellbeing of Islanders. “We must also help our local businesses and High Streets recover. With this in mind we will be looking carefully at car parking charges. There are also many issues relating to planning and housing that require urgent attention. “To further these aims I have already appointed a new Cabinet from across the membership of the Alliance, ensuring that people with the right skills and abilities are in the right posts, rather than being restricted by political party restraints.”

Brodie: Openness and transparency have been sadly lacking in recent years

New Council Chair, Cllr Geoff Brodie, said,

“A lot of damage was done to the Council and the Island by the previous Conservative Administration. We need to deal with that and, in the process of doing so, restore the people’s trust and confidence in the council and their elected representatives. Openness and transparency have been sadly lacking in recent years. We have to change that. “As part of the restoration of democracy we have restored the long-standing practice that an opposition member should be in charge of Scrutiny and that Council Scrutiny committees have reverse proportionality, meaning that they are in the control of the opposition. We are not afraid of examination and scrutiny, indeed we welcome it as part of the proper functioning of a local authority.”

Peacey Wilcox: From tonight the Isle of Wight has a new political culture

Lora added,

“There is a great deal of work ahead. Because so much was dealt with by the Conservatives behind closed doors, not least the Floating Bridge, we are going to need time to find out what has been going on, but we are going to roll up our sleeves and get stuck in. “However, what I can promise you is that from tonight the Isle of Wight has a new political culture; one of political inclusion rather than political competition, where councillors and staff work as a single team and invite into County Hall all the available local expertise to create equal partnerships with our public sector partners, our local councils, business organisations, charities and emergency hubs, to deliver a safe route for all out of this crisis, and to put us on the road to an ecologically sustainable future and a better quality of life.”

News shared by Jonathan Bacon on behalf of the Independent Alliance, in his own words, Ed

Image: simonhaytack under CC BY 2.0