Floating bridge suspended, but expected back in service soon

Earlier this morning the Cowes floating bridge was suspended due a fault with one of the ramps.

The council say it’s hoped to be back in service again.

A spokesperson from the Isle of Wight council have this afternoon said,

“The Cowes floating bridge service has been temporarily suspended this morning for an engineer to resolve some issues with one of the ramps. It is hoped the floating bridge will be back in service soon. “No passengers have been delayed on board due to the issues, and following a short delay the back-up passenger launch between Cowes and East Cowes has been brought into use.”

