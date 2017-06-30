Floating bridge suspended, but expected back in service soon

There has been a problem with one of the ramps on the floating bridge today – leading to it being suspended and a passenger launch put in place.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge suspended

Earlier this morning the Cowes floating bridge was suspended due a fault with one of the ramps.

The council say it’s hoped to be back in service again.

A spokesperson from the Isle of Wight council have this afternoon said,

“The Cowes floating bridge service has been temporarily suspended this morning for an engineer to resolve some issues with one of the ramps. It is hoped the floating bridge will be back in service soon.

“No passengers have been delayed on board due to the issues, and following a short delay the back-up passenger launch between Cowes and East Cowes has been brought into use.”

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 30th June, 2017 12:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fqA

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*