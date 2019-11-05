Flooding possible on Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge

A flood alert is in force for the Eastern Yar. The Environment Agency issued the alert last night and have posted an updated today (Tuesday).

It reads:

Flooding is possible for: Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

Be prepared.

Water levels in the Eastern Yar remain high but are now slowly falling. 25mm of rain was recorded at Knighton yesterday (Monday).

At Langbridge and Alverstone, water will still be close to the top of the river bank. Some ponded water will continue to affect low lying land.

Until early tomorrow evening (06/11/2019) the weather will remain dry. This will give the river a chance to recover.

River to be higher than normal

Today, by early afternoon, levels should have reduced by 0.5m. Further rainfall is expected on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Over the next few days, please expect the river to be higher than normal.

Some road flooding in Sandown

Given further heavy rainfall, some road flooding at Sandown will occur. We continue to monitor the river.

Please continue to operate any products that are used to protect gardens and property.