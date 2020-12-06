Freezing fog weather warning for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the parts of the South East including the Isle of Wight.
The warning valid from 4am to 11am on Monday 7th December reads:
Fog and freezing fog patches are expected to persist over parts of east and southeast England overnight into Monday as well as spreading further south and west.
The visibility will drop to less than 100m in places and with the increased traffic volumes on Monday morning some transport disruption is possible.
Sunday, 6th December, 2020 8:16pm
By Sally Perry
