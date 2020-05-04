Government support for zoos and aquariums during Coronavirus crisis announced

There is welcome news for the likes of Isle of Wight Zoo as the Government announces a £14 million support fund for zoos and aquariums.

Zoos and aquariums across the country have been affected by the Coronavirus lockdown measures, resulting in a loss of income, despite having to continue to pay the wages of keepers, and feed the animals they care for.

Animal welfare a “top priority”

The Government say the new funding will help zoos cover costs relating to animal keeping such as feed, heating and security.

They add that animal welfare “remains a top priority for this government and Defra will continue to work with some of the largest zoos to discuss additional concerns about funding in the longer term”.

Who can apply?

Establishments covered by the Zoo Licensing Act will be able to bid for a portion of the £14 million that has been made available. Individual grant awards will be capped at £100,000.

The measures will support the English industry, in particular smaller zoos, during this challenging time and follow an unprecedented package of financial support already announced by the Government.

Willemsen: Supporting those most in need

Dr Madelon Willemsen, CEO of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), said:

“BIAZA zoos and aquariums have gone to extraordinary lengths to mitigate and adapt to the Covid-19 outbreak while maintaining excellent care for their animals despite the loss of income. “We are pleased to have worked with Defra in shaping this much needed crisis support for zoos and aquariums. We continue to work to ensure those most in need have access to this and other forms of support.”

Further details can be found on the Government’s Website.

Image: © Isle of Wight Zoo