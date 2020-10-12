Grants of up to £12,000 for innovative farming equipment: Isle of Wight farmers urged to apply

Isle of Wight MP encourages Island farmers to consider how new equipment could help to improve their efficiency and take a look at the grants available to them

innovative weather station used in farming

A grant scheme to help farmers improve their efficiency – through the purchase of new technology – has been welcomed by Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely.

A total of £25 million has been made available by the Government for productivity-boosting farming equipment in the third and final round of its Countryside Productivity Small Grants (CPSG) scheme.

Grants of between £3,000 and £12,000
Under the scheme, farmers can apply for grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to buy new and innovative equipment – from livestock monitoring cameras to precision farming technology – which will help save time and money and improve productivity.

Farmers who have been successful in applying for grants in previous rounds of the scheme will also be able to apply for different pieces of equipment within this final round up to the scheme’s limit of £12,000 per farmer.

Helping farmers become more productive, efficient and resilient
Farming Minister, Victoria Prentis, said:

“Helping our farmers to boost their productivity is absolutely essential, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to make £25 million in grants available to farmers to invest in the latest technology.

“Coming from a farming family, I have experienced first-hand the benefits that having innovative equipment can bring, including saving businesses time and money while improving yields and minimising the impact we have on the environment around us.

“Our landmark Agriculture Bill sets out further measures to help farmers become more productive, efficient and resilient, with specific productivity grants expected to be available from 2021.”

Seely: Important that we support our farmers
Mr Seely said:

“I hope that Isle of Wight farmers will be able to benefit from these grants. It is important that we support our farmers, primarily to safeguard their businesses and incomes, but also because they are important custodians of our countryside.

“I encourage Island farmers to consider how new equipment could help to improve their efficiency and take a look at the grants available to them.

“We can also support our farmers by purchasing Isle of Wight produce and shopping locally.”

Don’t miss the deadline
Farmers will have until midday on 4th November to apply for the CPSG scheme.

More information on the scheme can be found on the Government Website.

News shared by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, in their own words. Ed

Image: usdagov under CC BY 2.0

Seely’s words here seem to indicate he supports Island/British farmers. Later today we’ll get to see if his deeds match his words when the Lords’ amendments to the Agricultural Bill returns to the commons for a vote. Will he vote for the amendments to protect our farmers and food standards from low-quality imports, or will he prove a hypocrite? I know which I’m expecting, but I hope… Read more »
