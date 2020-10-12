Isle of Wight businesses encouraged to help young people get foothold on jobs market through Kickstart Scheme

The Isle of Wight Council is calling on businesses to join the Kickstart Scheme to create job opportunities for young people struggling to get a foothold on the jobs market.

Businesses on the Island are being encouraged to get involved in the Kickstart Scheme, a £2 billion government initiative aiming to create thousands of paid work experience placements with employers.

Jobs for 16 to 24 year olds

Jobs under this scheme will be open to 16 to 24 year olds in receipt of Universal Credit and who are at risk of long-term unemployment. The aim is to create new roles for job-ready individuals, and also linked to sectors relevant to the Island.

The council is working in partnership with the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses to create roles.

Encouragingly, the partners already have expressions of interest from more than 140 organisations, but is keen to hear from as many local businesses as possible.

Brading: Creating job opportunities an important priority

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“The scheme provides funding to employers to create new six-month job placements for young people. “Helping to create job opportunities is an important priority and we are doing everything we can to reduce the impacts of Covid-19. “With up to 1,000 young people in this age group registered as unemployed, as many companies as possible are needed to offer placements. “I very much welcome this government initiative, and as a council we will be working hard to make this programme a local success.”

How it works

The government will pay the salaries of young people in placements for 25 hours and at minimum wage. Employers can supplement hours and pay above the minimum required by the government.

For each job placement, the Kickstart Scheme funding covers the following:

100 per cent of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week.

The associated employer National Insurance contributions.

Employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

Co-ordinated by Regen team

The council, led by Chris Ashman, the council’s director of regeneration and chair of the Isle of Wight Apprenticeship Board, will coordinate the scheme for the Island as a key part of the economic recovery of the Island.

Employers planning to offer more than 30 posts can apply direct to the scheme. Employers with less than 30 can join a consortium which the council is helping to put together.

Local councils invited to support holistic approach

Councillor Brading added:

“Local town and parish councils are also being invited to offer their support to the holistic Island approach, bringing their knowledge and contacts with local businesses to making the scheme viable, avoiding where we can any local duplication of effort.” “This will ensure the scheme is properly coordinated and opportunities are maximised.”

Employers can register their interest by emailing [email protected]

To find out more about the scheme, visit visit the Government Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Priscilla Du Preez under CC BY 2.0