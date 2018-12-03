Have your say on the proposed blueprint for Island planning

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Island planning blueprint has been unveiled and Island residents are being invited to share their thoughts.

The Isle of Wight Council’s consultation on the Island Planning Strategy – which sets the approach to planning for the Island up to 2035 – is now live along with the accompanying background and evidence.

The document, created in 2018, will replace the ‘Core Strategy’ which has been in place since 2012.

Policies, proposals and actions

The strategy sets out policies, proposals and actions which will meet the social, environmental and economic challenges facing the Island in the years ahead.

Cabinet member for planning and housing, Councillor Barry Abraham, said:

“We must make sure the plan is current and relevant to the short and long term future and reflects the needs of people living on the Island, particularly housing and employment – at the same time as looking to preserve the environment and focus on sustainable facilities and options such as multi-use cycle paths, electric car charging points and energy efficiency when decided future planning applications. “We have spoken to key stakeholders such as town and parish councils, businesses, health and environment organisations and the building and construction industry for expert and local opinion and this has helped focus the review. Now we want to hear from Islanders, before we present the revised plan for independent examination in 2019.”

Reflecting the needs of Island people

Future planning applications will need to be mindful of the information in the local plan, if they want their application to succeed.

The plan reflects the needs of Island people, particularly housing and draws from a whole range of evidence from bodies such the Office for National Statistics.

The Island Planning Strategy also allocates sites across the Island which would be suitable for housing and employment developments, without destroying the identity and character of Island towns and villages.

Eight week consultation

The public consultation is now live and will run for eight weeks until midday Monday 28 January 2019.

Hard copies of the Island Plan will be available to view at the planning office at Seaclose and County Hall Reception, Newport and the Island’s libraries, during opening hours.

In the interests of sustainability, any comments on the documents should be made via the online portal or by email to policy.consultation@iow.gov.uk

Alternatively postal comments can be sent Planning Policy, Seaclose Office, Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 2QS.

