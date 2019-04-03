‘IP address compromised’ BT scam calls now coming from 01983 numbers

Earlier today OnTheWight received a phone call from an Isle of Wight number with a recorded voice informing us that ‘our BT IP address had been compromised’, they then prompted us to dial 1 to have this fixed. We hung up.

We know it’s a scam as BT don’t provide our Broadband.

Calling from IW number

These scams have been around for a while, but the new thing here is that they’re dialling from an Isle of Wight phone number, so those receiving the calls are more likely to trust by the person trying to scam them.

We called the number back and it’s just some bloke living on the Island. He said he had no idea about any of it, so it appears that the scammers had somehow hijacked/spoofed this Isle of Wight number.

BT confirms scam

We’ve been speaking to BT about this and they confirmed the call was indeed a scam.

A spokesperson from BT told OnTheWight,

“We’ll never call a customer to tell them their router or IP address has been compromised or ask for any personal information, including bank details unexpectedly and we’ll never call from an ‘unknown’ number. “If you’re suspicious, or uncomfortable about what’s being asked, we always recommend that you hang up the phone, and call the customer service number of the company that is supposedly asking for access to your computer or your personal information. “If we’re getting in touch about your bill, it will usually be from either 0800 328 9393 or 0800 028 5085.”

Never share BT account number with anyone

They went on to advise:

“Our advice is that customers should never share their BT account number with anyone and always shred bills. Be wary of calls or emails you’re not expecting. Even if someone quotes your BT account number, you shouldn’t trust them with your personal information. “BT takes the security of its customers’ accounts very seriously. We proactively warn our customers to be on their guard against scams. Fraudsters use various methods to obtain your personal or financial details with the ultimate aim of stealing from you. This can include trying to use your BT bill and account number.”

They provided further background:

BT’s scams website has information about the latest scams and how customers can protect themselves. Recent articles have included phishing, identity theft, courier fraud, pensions and doorstep scams.

BT works closely with all its partners to close down fake BT websites and regularly adds phone numbers identified as nuisance callers to the BT blacklist included in the free nuisance calls blocking service, BT Call Protect. More than 2 million customers are already benefiting from the service.

Scams advice from BT:

Fraudsters are always coming up with new scams to gain access to your personal and financial details. By providing key advice and information, we want to help you protect your information and keep safe.

We publicise this website and the message keep your bill and account number safe on all BT Consumer customers’ bills.

For customers who are not online we publish information for customers in letters, booklets and the Phone Book.

BT has a proven reputation for working with the police and other government bodies in the detection and prevention of criminal activities.

Where customers have fallen victim to this type of crime, we highlight to them the CIFAS Protective Registration Service, which in conjunction with more than 300 financial organisations aim to prevent further harm to the individual through on-going identity theft related crime, for example for loan applications, etc. Protective Registration | Cifas .If your personal details are stolen, or you’ve noticed unusual account activity, you may be at risk of identity fraud.

Protective Registration reduces that risk.

We would encourage anyone who’s been scammed or were an attempted victim of a scam to report this to Action Fraud – the UK’s national fraud and internet crime reporting centre. This helps law enforcement agencies build up a wider picture that may help protect others. Customers can link directly to the Action Fraud portal from BT’s scams website or by calling Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Tell others

Please do let others know about this scam, as none of us want anyone to be taken advantage of by these scammers.