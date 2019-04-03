£1 overnight parking charge locations on Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight council (IWC) recently approved plans (25 in favour and 14 against) to introduce a £1 overnight charge for all chargeable on-street and off-street parking areas.

OnTheWight has put together a comprehensive list of all locations where this new charge will come into force.

Coming soon

Although the notices tied to lamp posts around the Island “This Notice will come into effect from 06 April 2019”, the IWC have confirmed to OnTheWight say they do not yet have a date for when the £1 overnight charge.

However, they do say it’ll be introduced in the coming weeks and further announcements nearer the time.

The list

Below is the comprehensive list as provided to us by Isle of Wight council. Note some areas run 6pm-8am and others 6pm-10am.

Use the Search box at the top of the table to find whether streets or car parks you use will be affected. You can search by street name or area. You can also click on the column titles to change the order.

Area Street name Period Bembridge Lane End 6pm-8am Carisbrooke High Street Car Park 6pm-8am Chale Blackgang Viewpoint 6pm-8am Cowes Esplanade 6pm-10am Cowes The Parade 6pm-10am Cowes Brunswick Road 6pm-8am Cowes Mornington Road 6pm-8am Cowes Cross Street 6pm-8am Cowes St Marys Road 6pm-8am Freshwater Avenue Road 6pm-8am Freshwater Colwell Bay 6pm-8am Freshwater Freshwater Bay 6pm-8am Freshwater Moa Place 6pm-8am Lake New Road 6pm-8am Newport Coppins Bridge 6pm-8am Newport County Hall Complex 6pm-8am Newport Medina Avenue 6pm-8am Newport Medina Campus 6pm-8am Newport Newport Harbour North and South 6pm-8am Newport Riverway 6pm-8am Newport Seaclose Recreation Ground 6pm-8am Newport Chapel Street 6pm-8am Newport Church Litten 6pm-8am Newport Lugley Car Park 6pm-8am Newport New Street Car Park 6pm-8am Newport Sea Street 6pm-8am Newport High Street 6pm-8am Newport Holyrood Street 6pm-8am Newport Lugley Street 6pm-8am Newport New Street 6pm-8am Newport Orchard Street 6pm-8am Newport Pyle Street 6pm-8am Newport Quay Street 6pm-8am Ryde Canoe Lake Road 6pm-10am Ryde Esplanade 6pm-10am Ryde North Walk 6pm-10am Ryde Appley Park 6pm-8am Ryde Garfield Road 6pm-8am Ryde Green Street 6pm-8am Ryde Quay Road 6pm-8am Ryde St Thomas Street Upper and Lower 6pm-8am Ryde Victoria Street 6pm-8am Ryde Lind Place 6pm-8am Sandown Culver Parade 6pm-10am Sandown Esplanade 6pm-10am Sandown Dinosaur Island 6pm-10am Sandown Fort Street 6pm-8am Sandown Station Avenue 6pm-8am Sandown The Heights 6pm-8am Sandown Yaverland 6pm-8am Sandown St Johns Road 6pm-8am Seaview The Duver 6pm-8am Seaview Puckpool Park 6pm-8am Seaview Pier Road 6pm-8am Shanklin Esplanade 6pm-10am Shanklin Atherley Road 6pm-8am Shanklin Esplanade Gardens 6pm-8am Shanklin Hope Road 6pm-8am Shanklin Orchardleigh Road 6pm-8am Shanklin Spa Site 6pm-8am Shanklin Winchester House 6pm-8am Shanklin Landguard Road 6pm-8am Shanklin Vernon Meadow 6pm-8am St Helens The Duver 6pm-8am Totland Esplanade Car Park 6pm-8am Totland Broadway Car Park 6pm-8am Ventnor Esplanade 6pm-10am Ventnor Eastern Esplanade 6pm-8am Ventnor Central Car Park 6pm-8am Ventnor La Falaise 6pm-8am Ventnor Smugglers Haven 6pm-8am Ventnor The Grove 6pm-8am Wootton Brannon Way Car Park 6pm-8am Yarmouth High Street 6pm-10am Yarmouth River Road 6pm-8am

Blackgang Viewpoint?

Surprisingly, the list includes Blackgang Viewpoint car park, which doesn’t currently charge at any time of the day for parking.

The car park was also included last year, but after querying it with the IWC last year, they admitted it had been down to ‘human error’. We’re not sure what the position is this year.