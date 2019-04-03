£1 overnight parking charge locations on Isle of Wight

The definitive list of every location the Isle of Wight council are planning to charge you £1 to park in the evening. Each street, road and car park, to help you avoid unwanted parking tickets.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

new pound coin

The Isle of Wight council (IWC) recently approved plans (25 in favour and 14 against) to introduce a £1 overnight charge for all chargeable on-street and off-street parking areas.

OnTheWight has put together a comprehensive list of all locations where this new charge will come into force.

Coming soon
Although the notices tied to lamp posts around the Island “This Notice will come into effect from 06 April 2019”, the IWC have confirmed to OnTheWight say they do not yet have a date for when the £1 overnight charge.

However, they do say it’ll be introduced in the coming weeks and further announcements nearer the time.

The list
Below is the comprehensive list as provided to us by Isle of Wight council. Note some areas run 6pm-8am and others 6pm-10am.

Use the Search box at the top of the table to find whether streets or car parks you use will be affected. You can search by street name or area. You can also click on the column titles to change the order.

AreaStreet namePeriod
BembridgeLane End6pm-8am
CarisbrookeHigh Street Car Park6pm-8am
ChaleBlackgang Viewpoint6pm-8am
CowesEsplanade6pm-10am
CowesThe Parade6pm-10am
CowesBrunswick Road6pm-8am
CowesMornington Road6pm-8am
CowesCross Street6pm-8am
CowesSt Marys Road6pm-8am
FreshwaterAvenue Road6pm-8am
FreshwaterColwell Bay6pm-8am
FreshwaterFreshwater Bay6pm-8am
FreshwaterMoa Place6pm-8am
LakeNew Road6pm-8am
NewportCoppins Bridge6pm-8am
NewportCounty Hall Complex6pm-8am
NewportMedina Avenue6pm-8am
NewportMedina Campus6pm-8am
NewportNewport Harbour North and South6pm-8am
NewportRiverway6pm-8am
NewportSeaclose Recreation Ground6pm-8am
NewportChapel Street6pm-8am
NewportChurch Litten6pm-8am
NewportLugley Car Park6pm-8am
NewportNew Street Car Park6pm-8am
NewportSea Street6pm-8am
NewportHigh Street6pm-8am
NewportHolyrood Street6pm-8am
NewportLugley Street6pm-8am
NewportNew Street6pm-8am
NewportOrchard Street6pm-8am
NewportPyle Street6pm-8am
NewportQuay Street6pm-8am
RydeCanoe Lake Road6pm-10am
RydeEsplanade6pm-10am
RydeNorth Walk6pm-10am
RydeAppley Park6pm-8am
RydeGarfield Road6pm-8am
RydeGreen Street6pm-8am
RydeQuay Road6pm-8am
RydeSt Thomas Street Upper and Lower6pm-8am
RydeVictoria Street6pm-8am
RydeLind Place6pm-8am
SandownCulver Parade6pm-10am
SandownEsplanade6pm-10am
SandownDinosaur Island6pm-10am
SandownFort Street6pm-8am
SandownStation Avenue6pm-8am
SandownThe Heights6pm-8am
SandownYaverland6pm-8am
SandownSt Johns Road6pm-8am
SeaviewThe Duver6pm-8am
SeaviewPuckpool Park6pm-8am
SeaviewPier Road6pm-8am
ShanklinEsplanade6pm-10am
ShanklinAtherley Road6pm-8am
ShanklinEsplanade Gardens6pm-8am
ShanklinHope Road6pm-8am
ShanklinOrchardleigh Road6pm-8am
ShanklinSpa Site6pm-8am
ShanklinWinchester House6pm-8am
ShanklinLandguard Road6pm-8am
ShanklinVernon Meadow6pm-8am
St HelensThe Duver6pm-8am
TotlandEsplanade Car Park6pm-8am
TotlandBroadway Car Park6pm-8am
VentnorEsplanade6pm-10am
VentnorEastern Esplanade6pm-8am
VentnorCentral Car Park6pm-8am
VentnorLa Falaise6pm-8am
VentnorSmugglers Haven6pm-8am
VentnorThe Grove6pm-8am
WoottonBrannon Way Car Park6pm-8am
YarmouthHigh Street6pm-10am
YarmouthRiver Road6pm-8am

Blackgang Viewpoint?
Surprisingly, the list includes Blackgang Viewpoint car park, which doesn’t currently charge at any time of the day for parking.

The car park was also included last year, but after querying it with the IWC last year, they admitted it had been down to ‘human error’. We’re not sure what the position is this year.

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 3rd April, 2019 6:54pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mBk

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "£1 overnight parking charge locations on Isle of Wight"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
prof

Well done IWCC for finding a way to cause the maximum inconvenience whilst raising practically no money in the process.

Vote Up10-1Vote Down
3, April 2019 7:41 pm
CB500

You can guarantee that the generally well off Tory fools who voted this through have a nice drive to park on. Another way to tax the less well off on the caring blue Isle of Wight. We can only hope that when the Sea Eagles arrive they carry dinky Dave away.

Vote Up70Vote Down
3, April 2019 7:48 pm
mistercee

So, who is going to police this? 24hr Traffic Wardens? What will that cost? Shameful action by our pathetic council, just what we’ve come to expect.
You can bet the new St. Mary’s roundabout that nobody wants will go ahead too. They just don’t listen to the population.

Vote Up10Vote Down
3, April 2019 8:18 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*