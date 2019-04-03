£1 overnight parking charge locations on Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight council (IWC) recently approved plans (25 in favour and 14 against) to introduce a £1 overnight charge for all chargeable on-street and off-street parking areas.
OnTheWight has put together a comprehensive list of all locations where this new charge will come into force.
Coming soon
Although the notices tied to lamp posts around the Island “This Notice will come into effect from 06 April 2019”, the IWC have confirmed to OnTheWight say they do not yet have a date for when the £1 overnight charge.
However, they do say it’ll be introduced in the coming weeks and further announcements nearer the time.
The list
Below is the comprehensive list as provided to us by Isle of Wight council. Note some areas run 6pm-8am and others 6pm-10am.
Use the Search box at the top of the table to find whether streets or car parks you use will be affected. You can search by street name or area. You can also click on the column titles to change the order.
|Area
|Street name
|Period
|Bembridge
|Lane End
|6pm-8am
|Carisbrooke
|High Street Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Chale
|Blackgang Viewpoint
|6pm-8am
|Cowes
|Esplanade
|6pm-10am
|Cowes
|The Parade
|6pm-10am
|Cowes
|Brunswick Road
|6pm-8am
|Cowes
|Mornington Road
|6pm-8am
|Cowes
|Cross Street
|6pm-8am
|Cowes
|St Marys Road
|6pm-8am
|Freshwater
|Avenue Road
|6pm-8am
|Freshwater
|Colwell Bay
|6pm-8am
|Freshwater
|Freshwater Bay
|6pm-8am
|Freshwater
|Moa Place
|6pm-8am
|Lake
|New Road
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Coppins Bridge
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|County Hall Complex
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Medina Avenue
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Medina Campus
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Newport Harbour North and South
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Riverway
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Seaclose Recreation Ground
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Chapel Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Church Litten
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Lugley Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|New Street Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Sea Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|High Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Holyrood Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Lugley Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|New Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Orchard Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Pyle Street
|6pm-8am
|Newport
|Quay Street
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|Canoe Lake Road
|6pm-10am
|Ryde
|Esplanade
|6pm-10am
|Ryde
|North Walk
|6pm-10am
|Ryde
|Appley Park
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|Garfield Road
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|Green Street
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|Quay Road
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|St Thomas Street Upper and Lower
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|Victoria Street
|6pm-8am
|Ryde
|Lind Place
|6pm-8am
|Sandown
|Culver Parade
|6pm-10am
|Sandown
|Esplanade
|6pm-10am
|Sandown
|Dinosaur Island
|6pm-10am
|Sandown
|Fort Street
|6pm-8am
|Sandown
|Station Avenue
|6pm-8am
|Sandown
|The Heights
|6pm-8am
|Sandown
|Yaverland
|6pm-8am
|Sandown
|St Johns Road
|6pm-8am
|Seaview
|The Duver
|6pm-8am
|Seaview
|Puckpool Park
|6pm-8am
|Seaview
|Pier Road
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Esplanade
|6pm-10am
|Shanklin
|Atherley Road
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Esplanade Gardens
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Hope Road
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Orchardleigh Road
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Spa Site
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Winchester House
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Landguard Road
|6pm-8am
|Shanklin
|Vernon Meadow
|6pm-8am
|St Helens
|The Duver
|6pm-8am
|Totland
|Esplanade Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Totland
|Broadway Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Ventnor
|Esplanade
|6pm-10am
|Ventnor
|Eastern Esplanade
|6pm-8am
|Ventnor
|Central Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Ventnor
|La Falaise
|6pm-8am
|Ventnor
|Smugglers Haven
|6pm-8am
|Ventnor
|The Grove
|6pm-8am
|Wootton
|Brannon Way Car Park
|6pm-8am
|Yarmouth
|High Street
|6pm-10am
|Yarmouth
|River Road
|6pm-8am
Blackgang Viewpoint?
Surprisingly, the list includes Blackgang Viewpoint car park, which doesn’t currently charge at any time of the day for parking.
The car park was also included last year, but after querying it with the IWC last year, they admitted it had been down to ‘human error’. We’re not sure what the position is this year.Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0
