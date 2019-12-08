Disruption on Island Line train service (updated)

Island Line Train service was this morning (Sunday) suspended. The disruption was caused by a fault on a train.
An hourly service has now been restored, starting with the 09:49 from Ryde Pier head.
Trains will depart
- xx.18 from Shanklin
- xx.49 from Ryde Pier Head
10:11am – Updated from suspended to hourly service
