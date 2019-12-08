Disruption on Island Line train service (updated)

If you were planning to use Island Line today beware of disruption

train at ryde station

Island Line Train service was this morning (Sunday) suspended. The disruption was caused by a fault on a train.

An hourly service has now been restored, starting with the 09:49 from Ryde Pier head.

Trains will depart

  • xx.18 from Shanklin
  • xx.49 from Ryde Pier Head

10:11am – Updated from suspended to hourly service

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 8th December, 2019 8:13am

By

