Disruption on Island Line train service (updated)

Island Line Train service was this morning (Sunday) suspended. The disruption was caused by a fault on a train.

An hourly service has now been restored, starting with the 09:49 from Ryde Pier head.

Trains will depart

xx.18 from Shanklin

xx.49 from Ryde Pier Head

10:11am – Updated from suspended to hourly service

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0