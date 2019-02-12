Island Roads staff raise thousands for Ability Dogs 5 Young People

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Staff at Island Roads have raised a record-breaking £2,700-plus for the Isle of Wight Ability Dogs 4 Young People charity.

The cash was raised from a number of events held during 2018 when the Ability Dogs 4 Young People was Island Roads staff’s chosen charity. Events included a quiz night, dress down days, sweepstakes and a 24-hour bikeathon.

New puppy and training

The money will enable the charity to buy a new puppy and will help towards the costs of its training.

The trained Ability Dog (after two years of training) will provide assistance to a disabled young person on the Island.

What are Ability Dogs?

Ability Dogs help young people with physical and mental disabilities, including cerebral palsy, autism, diabetes and epilepsy.

By assisting with practical tasks such as picking up items, opening doors, helping dress and undress and crossing the road, trained Ability Dogs help increase disabled young people’s well-being, confidence and self-esteem, enabling them to go on to further education or gain employment without needing full-time carers.

Escandell: New puppy named Dougal

Maria Escandell, who helps organise staff charity events, said:

“We are delighted with the total raised which is the most we have collected in a single year. It shows just how much of a chord the charity struck with staff. “We are particularly pleased to have raised enough to pay for a new puppy which staff have already named Dougal.”

Court: Very grateful to the staff

Carol Court, founder and CEO of Ability Dogs 4 Young People IOW, said:

“This is a fantastic boost for us and we are very, very grateful to the staff at Island Roads.”

Island Roads staff have chosen Newport based Home-Start, Isle of Wight as their charity for 2019.

Picture shows Island Roads staff presenting the cheque to Carol Court, Founder & CEO of Ability Dogs 4 Young People with Billy (Cocker Spaniel) as other volunteers and dogs look on.