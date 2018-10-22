‘Islanders for Europe’ take to the London streets in People’s Vote march

The Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion shares this report from the weekend. Ed

Over fifty Islanders made the journey to London on Saturday to join the 700,000 who marched through the streets to demand a People’s Vote on leaving the European Union next spring.

Starting at Hyde Park, hundreds of thousands of people travelled from across the whole of the UK to join the second biggest protest in a century, after the one million who attended the Stop the War March in 2003.

The streets were overwhelmed

They held placards and banners which were critical of this government’s handling of the Brexit negotiations, ending the march with a rally outside Parliament where politicians, campaigners and celebrities addressed the crowd.

So many people attended that some Islanders were redirected at Trafalgar Square due to the streets being overwhelmed by the sheer numbers who turned out in support of a People’s Vote.

Glenn Koppany, chair of Islanders for Europe, said,

“It’s been such a fantastic day – a real carnival atmosphere full of singing, drumming and marching to make ourselves heard. An absolutely incredible turn out! We never expected so many Islanders to make the effort to travel to London – some of them have never marched in their lives before. Now we will take this energy and positivity back to continue our campaigning on the Island.”

Lowthion: “”The People now need to Take Back Control”

Vix Lowthion travelled up to London with her family,

“We are living in historic times and now is the time to get involved. Theresa May’s government is failing on every single account. The people spoke in 2016, but democracy didn’t end there. “The People now need to Take Back Control from this government in 2018 – and be given a vote on the Brexit deal.”

Not a re-run of the Referendum

To clarify – the People’s Vote is not a re-run of the Referendum. So far the only deal put forward by the government – Chequers – is not popular with either side. A People’s Vote on the final deal is a necessary part of the process.

More info

More info on the People’s Vote including a petition can be found online.

A short video from the march can be seen below.