Islanders to protest against Isle of Wight council cuts

A group of Islanders unhappy about proposed cuts to council services, such as the Local Area Co-ordinator Programme, the loss of fire service personnel and the potential end of the travel subsidy for patients attending mainland appointments, will be protesting outside County Hall.

Stop the Cuts Lollypop:

Islanders opposing cuts to council services will be assembling at County Hall, in Newport on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the full council meeting.

Darren Galpin told OnTheWight,

“We are opposing cuts to council services, especially the ending of the Local Area Co-ordinator Programme and the loss of fire service personnel, as well as the potential end of the travel subsidy for patients attending mainland appointments.

“We also want to challenge the impact council tax rises and other charges are having on hard-pressed residents.

“We want our council to publicly challenge the government over the negative effects these cuts are having on local communities.”

If you’d like to join them, head to County Hall for 5.30pm on Wednesday 21st November.

Tuesday, 20th November, 2018 5:21pm

By

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

What readers say

