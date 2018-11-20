Islanders to protest against Isle of Wight council cuts

Islanders opposing cuts to council services will be assembling at County Hall, in Newport on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the full council meeting.

Darren Galpin told OnTheWight,

“We are opposing cuts to council services, especially the ending of the Local Area Co-ordinator Programme and the loss of fire service personnel, as well as the potential end of the travel subsidy for patients attending mainland appointments.

“We also want to challenge the impact council tax rises and other charges are having on hard-pressed residents.

“We want our council to publicly challenge the government over the negative effects these cuts are having on local communities.”