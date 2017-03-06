Islanders travel to London to take part in #OurNHS event

On Saturday morning two coaches travelled from the Isle of Wight – with around 65 Islanders – heading to the mass event organised by Health Campaigns Together and The People’s Assembly.

Metropolitan Police estimated that over 250,000 people attended the event, which marched from Tavistock Square in Bloomsbury to Parliament Square.

Hearing from those ‘at the coal face’

Those marching then assembled in Parliament Square to listen to a range of speakers, including politicians, union leaders and those working at the coal face in the NHS.

The coaches to the event were organised by Unison and those taking part included representatives from the Isle of Wight Trades Union Council, Unison and IW Green Party Leader, Vix Lowthion.

Vix: “Moved by the vocal passion”

Vix told OnTheWight,

“It was a privilege to march alongside fellow Islanders, those of us who rely on and also work for the NHS, in bringing the crisis in our health service to national attention. “I was moved by the vocal passion of the tens of thousands in the crowd, and the testimony of real struggles and closures across the entire country. “It’s Our NHS and we will continue to fight to keep it in public hands.”

