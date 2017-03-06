Islanders travel to London to take part in #OurNHS event

Around 65 Islanders joined the 250,000 people who marched through London at the weekend to show support for protecting the NHS for future generations.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Waiting to march

On Saturday morning two coaches travelled from the Isle of Wight – with around 65 Islanders – heading to the mass event organised by Health Campaigns Together and The People’s Assembly.

Metropolitan Police estimated that over 250,000 people attended the event, which marched from Tavistock Square in Bloomsbury to Parliament Square.

Hearing from those ‘at the coal face’
Those marching then assembled in Parliament Square to listen to a range of speakers, including politicians, union leaders and those working at the coal face in the NHS.

The coaches to the event were organised by Unison and those taking part included representatives from the Isle of Wight Trades Union Council, Unison and IW Green Party Leader, Vix Lowthion.

Vix: “Moved by the vocal passion”
Vix told OnTheWight,

“It was a privilege to march alongside fellow Islanders, those of us who rely on and also work for the NHS, in bringing the crisis in our health service to national attention.

“I was moved by the vocal passion of the tens of thousands in the crowd, and the testimony of real struggles and closures across the entire country.

“It’s Our NHS and we will continue to fight to keep it in public hands.”

Click on images to see larger versions
Arriving in London
A young Islander at the march
IW Trades Union Council banner
Islanders arriving at Tavistock Square
Waiting to set off on march
Halfway through the march
Parliament Square

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 6th March, 2017 3:32pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f4D

Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

.

2 Comments

  1. IOWTUC


    6.Mar.2017 4:00pm

    Well done.
    IOWTUC.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. wightgeek


    6.Mar.2017 4:43pm

    Thanks once again to Steve, Mark, Christine and Unison for sorting out the transport!

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*