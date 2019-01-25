Isle of Wight A-level performance tables released

Find out where your Isle of Wight VI Form is positioned in the latest Performance Tables released this week by the Department for Education.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

Examination desks

As well as the latest Isle of Wight league tables for secondary schools, the Department for Education has released data for A-level performance at the end of 16 to 18 in 2018.

The results are slightly confusing as the Department for Education have split entries for Carisbrooke and Medina. Both colleges are run by the Island Innovation Trust, which also runs the VI Campus at Nodehill, which students from across the Island (not just those feeding from Medina and Carisbrooke) attend.

The leaders
Behind the leaders, Ryde School (independent), Medina College came second with the highest average grade of C.

Cowes Enterprise College had the highest (state-funded schools) of pupils achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects, at 10%.

Below average
Christ the King College, long held up by local politicians as the ‘beacon’ school for the Isle of Wight, had ‘below average’ results with only 4.2% of students achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects.

Full details can be found below:

NamePupilsProgress ScoreAverage GradeAchieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects
Ryde School31Average 0.11B30.0%
(30 students)
Cowes Enterprise College89Average
-0.10		D+10.0%
(50 students)
Medina College (Nodehill)188Average
0.03		C7.8%
(129 students)
Christ The King College173Below average
-0.11		C-4.2%
(120 students)
Sandown Bay Academy65Average
0.00		C-2.3%
(43 students)
Ryde Academy43Below average
-0.43		D+0.0%
(19 students)
Carisbrooke College12Average
-0.24		ESuppressed (1 student)

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 25th January, 2019 10:57am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2maU

Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight A-level performance tables released"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Geoff Brodie

Yet another missing press release from Tory County Hall. They onl6 know how to crow. Lots of school progress prior to 2017, but now seemingly heading back to the last time they were responsible and Hampshire had to takeover.

Vote Up10Vote Down
25, January 2019 12:19 pm
Sally Perry

Perhaps Dave is still busy trying to work out the difference between being carbon neutral and clean air zones ;-)

Vote Up00Vote Down
25, January 2019 12:40 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*