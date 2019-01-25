Isle of Wight A-level performance tables released

As well as the latest Isle of Wight league tables for secondary schools, the Department for Education has released data for A-level performance at the end of 16 to 18 in 2018.

The results are slightly confusing as the Department for Education have split entries for Carisbrooke and Medina. Both colleges are run by the Island Innovation Trust, which also runs the VI Campus at Nodehill, which students from across the Island (not just those feeding from Medina and Carisbrooke) attend.

The leaders

Behind the leaders, Ryde School (independent), Medina College came second with the highest average grade of C.

Cowes Enterprise College had the highest (state-funded schools) of pupils achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects, at 10%.

Below average

Christ the King College, long held up by local politicians as the ‘beacon’ school for the Isle of Wight, had ‘below average’ results with only 4.2% of students achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects.

Full details can be found below:

Name Pupils Progress Score Average Grade Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects Ryde School 31 Average 0.11 B 30.0%

(30 students) Cowes Enterprise College 89 Average

-0.10 D+ 10.0%

(50 students) Medina College (Nodehill) 188 Average

0.03 C 7.8%

(129 students) Christ The King College 173 Below average

-0.11 C- 4.2%

(120 students) Sandown Bay Academy 65 Average

0.00 C- 2.3%

(43 students) Ryde Academy 43 Below average

-0.43 D+ 0.0%

(19 students) Carisbrooke College 12 Average

-0.24 E Suppressed (1 student)

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0