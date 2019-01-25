Isle of Wight A-level performance tables released

As well as the latest Isle of Wight league tables for secondary schools, the Department for Education has released data for A-level performance at the end of 16 to 18 in 2018.
The results are slightly confusing as the Department for Education have split entries for Carisbrooke and Medina. Both colleges are run by the Island Innovation Trust, which also runs the VI Campus at Nodehill, which students from across the Island (not just those feeding from Medina and Carisbrooke) attend.
The leaders
Behind the leaders, Ryde School (independent), Medina College came second with the highest average grade of C.
Cowes Enterprise College had the highest (state-funded schools) of pupils achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects, at 10%.
Below average
Christ the King College, long held up by local politicians as the ‘beacon’ school for the Isle of Wight, had ‘below average’ results with only 4.2% of students achieving AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects.
Full details can be found below:
|Name
|Pupils
|Progress Score
|Average Grade
|Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects
|Ryde School
|31
|Average 0.11
|B
|30.0%
(30 students)
|Cowes Enterprise College
|89
|Average
-0.10
|D+
|10.0%
(50 students)
|Medina College (Nodehill)
|188
|Average
0.03
|C
|7.8%
(129 students)
|Christ The King College
|173
|Below average
-0.11
|C-
|4.2%
(120 students)
|Sandown Bay Academy
|65
|Average
0.00
|C-
|2.3%
(43 students)
|Ryde Academy
|43
|Below average
-0.43
|D+
|0.0%
(19 students)
|Carisbrooke College
|12
|Average
-0.24
|E
|Suppressed (1 student)
