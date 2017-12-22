The council share these latest details about Christmas Tree collection. Ed

Islanders are being reminded they can book their ‘real’ Christmas trees for collection and recycling for up to a month after the festive period.

This can be collected kerbside in the same week as your recycling collection by booking online at www.iwight.com/waste

The service is available between 8 January and 2 February for a fee of £5 – the new cost has been brought in to help pay for the service.

Councillor Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management, said,

“To ensure this much-valued service is economically viable we have had to bring in a small charge for the first time. “Out of the 70,000 plus Island households, only a small number – around 1,400 properties – used the free tree collection last year and rather than axe the service we are asking residents for a small fee so they can still have the choice of a kerbside collection. “However, early bird subscribers to the garden waste service will receive their Christmas tree collection for free – but will still need to book by using the online form. You can also take your tree for free to either Lynnbottom or Afton Marsh household waste and recycling centres. Alternatively, you could help the environment by choosing a tree you can replant afterwards.”

Book in advance

The service must be booked at least three working days in advance by using the online form at the ‘do it online’ section at www.iwight.com/waste or by contacting (01983) 823777.

Don’t forget:

maximum of two trees per booking;

maximum height of trees seven feet;

‘real’ trees only;

trees must be clear of decorations and pots/ planters.

You can also use Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh household waste recycling centres to dispose of both ‘real’ AND artificial trees.

Book by 30th Jan

The last bookings for the collection service must be made by 6pm on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Bookings made after this date will not be valid.

If you sign up to the garden waste collection service before 19 January 2018, your tree pick up is free. Just make a note of your subscription order number (starting with IW) to use as a voucher number when you book your Christmas tree pick up or there will be a hyper-link on the receipt for your subscription.

Trees will be collected on your recycle week.

Image: jonny2love under CC BY 2.0