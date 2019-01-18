Isle of Wight council funding pledge to help reduce child poverty

A motion to improve child poverty on the Isle of Wight was passed in the last eight minutes of this week’s council meeting (catch up here).

Put forward by Cllr Michael Lilley (Independent Green), the council unanimously voted to prioritise funding to reduce child poverty ‘significantly’ over the next five years.

Currently, almost 30 per cent of Island children live in poverty.

Cllr Lilley said:

“It’s very sad the issue of child poverty is stuffed in the last eight minutes of this council, because of various ramblings of old-time councillors.”

Cross-party collaboration

Cllr Lilley worked alongside Conservative cabinet member, Cllr Paul Brading, to agree the motion.

Cllr Lilley said:

“Child poverty on the Isle of Wight is not acceptable. We need to be very ambitious to end it now.”

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, said:

“I will be horrified if anyone votes against dealing with child poverty on our Island because it is a key issue.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed